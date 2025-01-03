How to get and use Demon Fingers in Jujutsu Infinite

Demon Fingers are a rare drop in Jujutsu Infinite that can be used as currency in the Curse Market. These can be difficult to farm, but there are some methods to get them quickly. Here are the best ways to obtain and use Demon Fingers in Jujutsu Infinite.

Best methods to get Demon Fingers in Jujutsu Infinite

There are three primary ways to get Demon Fingers in Jujutsu Infinite.

Opening Chests

Your best bet at earning a bunch of Demon Fingers is opening grade chests. The game rewards you with these chests when you complete specific missions or defeat one of its bosses. The Nightmare Finger Bearer is the quickest and easiest boss fight you can grind for this purpose.

As you continue to defeat bosses, you will also level up, earning yourself access to new missions on the mission board and the Investigations feature. Investigations are a beginner-friendly way to grind chests since you can attempt them with a party of other players backing you up.

Getting Demon Fingers with just 40 percent luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Buying them at the Curse Market

You can buy Demon Fingers from the Curse Market depending on your luck. They can randomly appear as offerings in the Curse Market stock, allowing you to purchase them with currency or by trading away specific items. This stock refreshes every six hours, so be sure to check the Curse Market regularly.

Explore the game map

Though they are elusive, you can still stumble upon Demon Fingers as random drops in the game’s map. To help with this, players can purchase the Item Notifier pass from the in-game shop. This pass costs 2,699 Robux but helps players by notifying them of any random item drops in the game’s world, including the much sought-after Demon Fingers.

How to Use Demon Fingers in Jujutsu Infinite

Your key use of the Demon Fingers will be to obtain Special Grade 4, a feat which requires you to sacrifice a Demon Finger, among other items. So, even if you aren’t at the required level for it yet, consider holding onto at least one of these elusive Fingers until you reach Special Grade 4.

Besides this one-time charge, the Curse Market is likely where you will be spending your Demon Fingers. Depending on the stock, you can exchange them for various rare items, weapons, or equipment.

Curse Market conversion for Demon Fingers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way to get the most out of your Demon Fingers is by trading them with other players. With how in-demand these Fingers are, you can easily barter them for other valuable items. However, it’s important to note that you must be at least level 300 to use the trading feature.

That's all you need to know about the best ways to get and use Demon Fingers.

