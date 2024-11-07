Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes (November 2024)

Updated Nov. 7, 2024: Added new codes.
Enter the Tokyo Jujutsu High once again, meet all your favorite characters, and enjoy the iconic story adapted to a whole new medium. If you want to leave your mark on this world and become a powerful sorcerer, redeem Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes before you enroll.
All Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes list
Active Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes
- JJKGIFT—Redeem for a AP Supplementary Pack
- JJKCODE—Redeem for 10k Beacon of Recollection Bits and 10k JP
- JJK777—Redeem for 20k Beacon of Training
- JJK2024—Redeem for 300 Cubes
- ReleaseDay—Redeem for a AP Supplementary Pack and a Gacha Ticket
Expired Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes
- GJBEUNDQ
- Y8ZFXMWA
- 7LK2H48F
- ET6ICXJDZQ1
- YT0KC2LD3P
- 19VT36R5Y
How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade
To redeem Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes, follow the steps below:
- Launch Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade on your device.
- Finish the tutorial if you’re playing for the first time.
- Tap the Menu button.
- Open the Code tab.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Press Ok.
- Claim your rewards in the Gift section.
Nov 7, 2024