Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade promo art
Image via Sumzap, Inc.
Category:
Roblox

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes (November 2024)

Redeem the latest Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade to unlock a variety of fun rewards.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Nov 7, 2024 07:53 am

Updated Nov. 7, 2024: Added new codes.

Recommended Videos

Enter the Tokyo Jujutsu High once again, meet all your favorite characters, and enjoy the iconic story adapted to a whole new medium. If you want to leave your mark on this world and become a powerful sorcerer, redeem Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes before you enroll.

All Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes list

Active Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes 

  • JJKGIFT—Redeem for a AP Supplementary Pack
  • JJKCODE—Redeem for 10k Beacon of Recollection Bits and 10k JP
  • JJK777—Redeem for 20k Beacon of Training
  • JJK2024—Redeem for 300 Cubes
  • ReleaseDay—Redeem for a AP Supplementary Pack and a Gacha Ticket

Expired Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes 

  • GJBEUNDQ
  • Y8ZFXMWA
  • 7LK2H48F
  • ET6ICXJDZQ1
  • YT0KC2LD3P
  • 19VT36R5Y

How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

To redeem Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes, follow the steps below:

  • How to redeem Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom parade codes step 1
    Tap this button to get rewards. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • How to redeem Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom parade codes step 2
    Tap this button to get rewards. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • How to redeem Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom parade codes step 3
    Tap this button to get rewards. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial if you’re playing for the first time.
  3. Tap the Menu button.
  4. Open the Code tab.
  5. Enter a code into the text box.
  6. Press Ok.
  7. Claim your rewards in the Gift section.

For more mobile game fun, you can jump into the Solo Leveling Arise codes or browse the rest of our Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.