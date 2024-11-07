Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes (November 2024)

Updated Nov. 7, 2024: Added new codes.

Enter the Tokyo Jujutsu High once again, meet all your favorite characters, and enjoy the iconic story adapted to a whole new medium. If you want to leave your mark on this world and become a powerful sorcerer, redeem Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes before you enroll.

All Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes list

Active Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes

JJKGIFT —Redeem for a AP Supplementary Pack

—Redeem for a AP Supplementary Pack JJKCODE —Redeem for 10k Beacon of Recollection Bits and 10k JP

—Redeem for 10k Beacon of Recollection Bits and 10k JP JJK777 —Redeem for 20k Beacon of Training

—Redeem for 20k Beacon of Training JJK2024 —Redeem for 300 Cubes

—Redeem for 300 Cubes ReleaseDay—Redeem for a AP Supplementary Pack and a Gacha Ticket

Expired Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes

GJBEUNDQ

Y8ZFXMWA

7LK2H48F

ET6ICXJDZQ1

YT0KC2LD3P

19VT36R5Y

How to redeem codes in Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

To redeem Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes, follow the steps below:

Tap this button to get rewards. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade on your device. Finish the tutorial if you’re playing for the first time. Tap the Menu button. Open the Code tab. Enter a code into the text box. Press Ok. Claim your rewards in the Gift section.

