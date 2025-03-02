There are many magical spells in Wizard West that you can purchase and use to find your wizarding fighting style, curating your perfect loadout.

Roblox’s Wizard West puts you in a unique world where you defeat bandits using your spells and earn gold and scrolls to purchase wands, cosmetics, and other useful equipment. As you unlock more spells, you’ll realize that you can only carry a few in your inventory and cast them during the battles, so these are important choices to make.

Here is everything that you need to know about choosing the best spells in Wizard West.

Wizard West spells Tier List, explained

There is a wide variety of spells that you can use in your battles. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Tiermaker

In Wizard West, you can either fight against the Bandits or fight with other wizards using the PvP button by leaving the safe zones. Some spells in the tier list can go up in tiers or go down depending on your enemies and their spells. We’ve made our tier list by considering the priority of these skills in PvE and PvP battles alike.

S-Tier spells in Wizard West

Abra Kadabra

Tempestia Incarnata

Imperum

Morsmortem

Lasso

Abra Kadabra is, hands down, one of the most lethal spells in Wizard West, and it can one-shot enemies, even in PvP. Tempestia Incarnata is an AoE damage spell that tracks the enemies and deals a significant amount of damage. Imperum turns one of the enemies into an ally for a set duration, while Morsmortem spawns three shadow wizards who help you fight a large number of enemies. Most of these abilities have a slightly larger cooldown, but their powerful effects make up for it.

Lastly, Lasso might feel out of place here as it’s one of the earliest spells you can unlock, but it is very powerful. It immobilizes the enemy, which gives you a solid window to kill them immediately. It is also a great tool to use against high-level players and win more battles.

A-Tier spells in Wizard West

Oceanus Vortico

Apparate

Vocare Machinam

Vocare Enarma

Protega

Frigidus

Glacilancia

Bombarda

Starting with Apparate, it is a free spell that allows you to teleport anywhere on the map. Oceanus Vortico is a solid crowd-control optionthat summons waves to trap enemies and allows you to recharge your cooldowns and take them down. Vocare Machinam and Enarma test your aim while dealing an explosive amount of damage using the guns.

Protega is a solid defensive spell, while Frigidus brings a huge vortex that immobilizes the enemy and makes them like sitting ducks during a fight. Glacilancia is good against isolocate enemies and Bombarda throws down a bomb, dealing a wide range of damage.

B-Tier spells in Wizard West

Ignisium

Episkio Magna

Inlisus

Ignisio

Diffindo

Aquarcia

Electrificus

Glacius

Now comes the mid-tier of spells, which are great, but you need to grind a bit in the game before you can unlock them. Episkio Magna is the best self-healing spell in the game. Inlisus, Ignisio, and Diffindo excel in stopping the enemies in their tracks, and you also don’t need much gold to unlock them and put them in your inventory.

Lastly, Aquaricia, Electrificus, and Glacius also help restrict the enemy on smaller cooldowns, but they’re weaker compared to other big control spells in the game. Still, they give you a taste of elemental control and allow you to choose the one that suits your playstyle.

C-Tier spells in Wizard West

Ignis

Haste

Stupendo

Vocare Halberda

Episkio

Espiskios

Expulso

Vocaralea

Ignis and Stupendo are your starting spells, but they aren’t very strong in PvP, which makes them a low-tier choice. Haste is a good spell to lower your cooldowns. If you need self-healing during your battles, Episkio and Episkios are good, but they aren’t the best for recovering from a strong blow.

Expulso has a long wind-up time, so you might die before disarming your opponent. Vocare Halberda is good for the small knock-up but doesn’t deal enough damage. Vocaralea is a decent option to get some armor, but you can have better options to use in the game.

D-Tier spells in Wizard West

Bolt

Matrificus

Revelio

Vocare Pickaxe

Lumo

The last D-tier has spells that you will never keep in your inventory, as their use is extremely situational. While Vocare Pickaxe is good for collecting resources, the others just take up valuable space.

How to get spells in Wizard West

Spend your gold here to get magic spells. Screenshot by Dot Esports Get in this shop and get your dream spell loadout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every Wizard spawns in the game with three spells: Ignis, Stupendo, and Apparo. While the first two spells can be used offensively to fight bandits, the third one allows you to teleport anywhere on the map with a fairly long cooldown. To unlock more spells in Wizard West, make your way to the Town Square point of interest. You can spawn here when you log into the game, or if you die during your battle, you also spawn in the jail here.

Once you’ve reached the area, get out of the building, find Edwin’s Shop, and interact with the NPC. The shop NPC will allow you to spend your gold on unlocking new costumes and get powerful spells through the tiers.

