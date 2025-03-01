How to catch Blue Whale and secret Moby in Fisch

Fisch has many things to catch in its ocean, and the developer added more with the recent mini-update to include Blue Whales and the secret Moby fish in the game.

Roblox’s Fisch frequently adds exotic or secret rarity animals, which makes it incredibly hard to catch them using traditional methods. However, you can make it easier by knowing the perfect timings and baits to catch them. If you want to add these fish to your inventory, we’ve got you covered with our guide.

Here’s everything that you need to know to catch the Secret Moby and the Blue Whale in Fisch.

How to get Blue Whale and secret Moby in Fisch, explained

Rains using the Tempest Totem are your best friend to bring more whale migrations into your sessions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch the Blue Whales and secret Moby in Fisch, wait for the Whale Migration event. Unlike the Orca migration event, you need to use the Tempest Totem to force rain, which has a 20 percent chance of making the whale migration take place behind a random island.

To purchase the Tempest Totem, you can visit the Terrapin Island and make your way to the hidden cave. At C$2,000, it’s relatively cheap, so make sure to buy a bunch, as you will need to pair them with other totems like Smokescreen or Windset. Once you use the Tempest Totem to bring the rain, you need to refresh the weather again if it doesn’t spawn the whale event. That’s when you’ll need the other totems in your inventory. You can get the Smokescreen totem on Mushgrove Island and the Windset ones on Snowcap Island.

Once the Whale event is announced in the game, jump on your boat and start looking behind islands. Since it isn’t set for a specific location, you’ll need to use any of your fast boats to find the right place, which adds a fun twist to catching the Blue Whales and the secret Moby. For me, the Blue Whales spawned behind the Sunstone island, and a few players who were closer to the island got a head start in catching the exclusive fish, so you might also be lucky if it spawns closer to you.

Once you find the migration path, find the Blue whales by tracking it to the finish line. You should find two Blue Whales in each whale migration, which you can catch, but the secret Moby only has a five percent chance of spawning during the event, so you need to keep making it rain until it spawns with the school of fish.

Now, to catch a Blue whale, you need to use the Shrimp bait in the Summer season. You need a Squid bait in the same season to catch the secret Moby whale. These high-tier fish also have high resistance, so you need to use mid to end-game fishing rods with high control and resilience stats.

Next up, you can read our guide to learn about all rod skins in Fisch and how to unlock them and the new fishing rods introduced in the Mariana’s Veil update.

