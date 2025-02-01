How to find and catch orcas in Fisch: Best rods, bait, and location

The Orcas are the stars of the recent Fisch update, and they also bring an opportunity for the players to catch them during a unique migration event in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the orcas in Roblox’s Fisch.

How to find orcas in Fisch

The hexed mutation orca looks majestic and dangerous! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Orcas are legendary rarity marine animals, which always spawn in a school of five. As you catch one or more orcas, their school will decrease in size to let you know how many you can add to your inventory even if other players manage to catch one before you. You have to wait for the Migration event to start to catch these beautiful fish.

The pink in-game notification is sent out to everyone on the server and lets all players know that the Orcas have begun their migration. That’s your cue to go on the hunt.

Best location to catch orcas in Fisch

They always migrate in a school! Screenshot by Dot Esports Catch them before they reach the end! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best location to find these orcas is right behind Moosewood Island. Make your way to your island’s Shipwright NPC and spawn your boat there to find a trail on the water. It is the migration path for the orcas. It takes around nine minutes for them to reach the end, so catch them before that, or they’ll despawn.

Fish next to the school, or else you won’t be able to catch the orcas. You can use your Fish Radar to find the zone next to the school.

Best Rods to catch orcas in Fisch

The orcas give you an 80 percent penalty on progress, similar to exotic fish like Megalodon, after you hook them, so the Seraphic Rod is the best tool to catch them. However, if you haven’t reached level 1000, you can also use the Rod of the Depths, No-Life Rod, and Destiny Rod.

If you’re a mid-game player, you can use the Steady Rod, too, but you’ll face many problems if you don’t pair it well with the right kind of bait.

Best Baits to catch orcas in Fisch

Bring the Shark Bait for the orca. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Orcas love the Shark Head bait, which you can get from the Quality Bait crates on Terrapin Island near the local Merchant. Since it is a mythic-tier bait, the chances of it dropping from the crates are very low, but if you open them in bulk, you can get enough Shark Head baits for your orca. Of course, you can still catch orcas without their preferred bait, and we’d recommend alternatives like Weird Algae or baits with high lure speed and resistance.

You don’t need to focus on any weather, or a specific time of day: the migration is the only time you can catch orcas. They are quite valuable: I sold a Translucent Orca for C$ 10,081, so it’s worth going after them to earn a quick profit.

