How to get the Brick Rod in Fisch

The Brick Rod in Fisch is a rare fishing rod that is slowly becoming one of the hardest ones to get in the game, but its unique stats are definitely worth the struggle.

Recommended Videos

Fisch’s developer started a scavenger hunt for the players through multiple riddles to find the Brick Rod, which has one of the game’s highest control stats. It also features the Studded mutation, which gives your fish a block-like structure similar to LEGOs, doubling their selling cost.

Here’s everything that you need to know about getting your Brick Rod in Fisch.

All the steps to get the Brick Rod in Fisch

There are four main steps to get the Brick Rod in Fisch. After the recent update, some players are having difficulty completing the quest. If you are also affected, we’d recommend you wait for the developer to fix the bug with a hotfix and then try these steps below to get the Brick Rod.

Interact on the three white bricks

Find the hidden white bricks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three white bricks are hidden across different islands in Fisch, which are located in Ancient Isles, Roslit Volcano, and the Depths. If you want to know the exact location of these white bricks, you can follow our location guide. After you reach these white bricks, click on them, and once you’re done with all three, you can move to the next part of the quest.

Open Trident Room in Desolute and find the code

Put on your advanced gear and increase your in-game brightness to make your way to the Desolute Deep region near Sunstone Island. After you reach the region, you need to open the Trident Room, which contains the Trident Rod. For that, you need to have a complete Desolute Deep bestiary and five Enchant Relics that you can place to open the door.

If you can’t open the door, you can also ask for a high-level player to put down the enchant relics for you, and you can also open the room that way. Now, go inside the rod room and look to the right of the rod on display to find a code written on a wall. Write it down and set your spawn to Desolute using the Innkeeper. Each code is unique to the player, so don’t bother copying it from other players.

Get a Pufferfish and Smokescreen Totem

Next, get a pufferfish, which is usually found in the ocean. If you can’t fish it out, make your way to Roslit and fish near the coral region to get tone. Then, talk to the NPC, who offers the Brick Rod. The last location to visit is the Mushgrove Swamp. Find the Smokescreen Totem up for sale near the broken bridge. You can purchase it for just C$ 2,000, so make sure to buy more than one to keep a stock for the NPC.

Find Minish NPC and get the right title

The Minish NPC is hard to spawn so make the most out of it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Summer season and foggy weather are needed for the final step. The former comes randomly, but you can use the Smokescreen Totem to bring along the latter. These conditions will spawn a purple NPC at Harvester’s Spike, which is a small island near Terrapin Island and Forsaken Shores.

Go there and type the code that you got from the Trident Rod room in your in-game chat. Then, pull out the Pufferfish in your hand and equip the title on your character according to the table below to interact with it. The title changes every hour until summer ends after eight hours, so make sure to use the right one.

Time Title How to get this title 2 PM CT Extinct Die by being hit by a meteor. 3 PM CT Vigilante Complete the quest given by the little mushroom NPC at the Mushgrove Swamp to get the Fungus Rod. 4 PM CT Lord/Lady Of The Sea Catch 1000 Fish. 5 PM CT God Of The Seas Catch 5000 Fish. 6 PM CT True Hakari Appraise a fish to get a mutation on it. 7 PM CT Orcs Best Friend Complete the Orc Quest in Roslit to get the Magma Rod. 8 PM CT Made in Heaven Use Sundial Totems five times. 9 PM CT Chosen By Zeus Get struck down after using a Zeus Storm Totem in the Zeus Trials Room (this has a very low chance). 10 PM CT Poseidon’s Blessing Catch a Fish with Wrath mutation.

If you’ve followed all the steps above, you should be inside a dark room with the Brick Rod in front of you for purchase for C$ 13,337.

Is the Brick Rod worth it in Fisch?

Once you’re inside the Brick Rod room, buy it and have fun! Screenshot via Carbon Meister

The Brick Rod has one of the best control stats in the game, which will help you catch bigger fish. Its price is also very low, making it readily available for starter players. However, it also has some downsides that you need to counter using enchants.

Here are the complete stats for the Brick Rod in Fisch:

Lure Speed: 0 percent

0 percent Luck: 75 percent

75 percent Control: 0.35

0.35 Resilience: 35 percent

35 percent Max Kg: Infinite

Its mutation ability, Studded, doubles the value of the fish caught by the rod by two times, but it also suffers from a very bad lure speed, so you have to use the Hasty or Swift enchants to increase it, or luck-enhancing baits. In terms of Exalted Enchants, you can also get the Immortal to increase your luck by 75 percent, which puts this rod among the end-game rods in terms of luck.

Next up, you can read our guides to solve the Zeus Clock puzzles to catch the Kraken and get the Seraphic Rod in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy