How to tame pets in Rune Slayer

While exploring the world of Rune Slayer, you will find multiple creatures you can tame, but the game doesn’t tell you about their favorite taming food.
Roblox’s Rune Slayer allows you to choose a class and race to jump into the world with beasts with different abilities. While anyone can tame some animals with their favorite food, you can only access other powerful late-game animals with the Archer class, which has a Beast Tamer subclass.
Here’s a guide that covers everything you need to know about taming your pets and even using them in battles in Rune Slayer.
Table of contents
All tameable pets and their favorite food in Rune Slayer, listed
To tame an animal and make it your pet, you must be level five and meet with Jimmy, the Stable Master NPC in Wayshire. After taking the taming quest from him, he’ll ask you to figure out the favorite food of the animals nearby to tame them. You can use our table below to know every pet’s favorite food and hit an animal once to make them aggressive.
Once they charge at you, pull their favorite food into your hand and a heart symbol should pop up on top of their head to show that the taming process has begun. Now, if the animal joins you as a pet, it will come behind you, but if it doesn’t complete, the animal’s heart will disappear and start attacking you again. Once a taming process is obstructed, you can’t tame that animal again and you’ll need to wait for it to respawn somewhere else.
|Pets
|Location
|Taming Favorite Food
|Mountable
|Deer
|Wilderness/Pinewood Thickets
|Apples
|Yes
|Slime
|Wilderness
|Slime Chunks
|Yes
|Black Slime
|Hidden Caves in Wilderness
|Black Ooze Chunks
|Yes
|Bee
|Pinewood Thickets
|Honey
|No
|Big Bee
|Pinewood Thickets
|Honey
|No
|Wolf
|Pinewood Thickets
|Raw Deer Meat
|Yes
|Boar
|Wilderness
|Raw Bass
|Yes
|Beaver
|Pinewood Thickets
|Oak Logs
|Yes
|Fairy
|Greatwood Swamps
|Touch it
|No
|Golden Fairy
|Greatwood Swamps
|Touch it
|No
|Small Spider
|Goblin Caves
|Mandrake Root
|Yes
Here are the animals that you can only tame using the Beast Tamer subclass. You have to reach level 30 in Rune Slayer with the Archer class and then choose the subclass. While normal players can only have one pet at a time, Beast Tamer can change between different beasts using the NPC at Greatwood Swamps. It’s the same NPC, to whom you deliver the letter for unlocking your Saddle to ride your pets after reaching level 20.
|Pets
|Location
|Taming Favorite Food
|Mountable
|Bear
|Pinewood Thickets
|Honey
|Yes
|Panther
|Pinewood Thickets
|Animal Heart
|Yes
|Serpent
|Greatwood Forest
|Raw Salmon
|Yes
|Alligator
|Greatwood Forest
|Raw Serpent Meat
|Yes
|Mud Crab
|Greatwood Forest
|Black Bass
|Yes
|Adult Spider
|Goblin Caves
|Mandrake Root
|Yes
How to call your pet and change their stances in Rune Slayer
Your pets in Rune Slayer aren’t just your companions, they can help you fight against bosses and even protect you against dangerous foes on the map. Hold T on your keyboard to call your pet behind you. You can also click on it to mount it if you have the saddle unlocked at level 20 and travel faster across the lands.
You can also tap T to change your pet’s stance from aggressive to defensive or even neutral if you don’t want them accidentally killing low-level enemies in their way. If your pet gets killed in the battle, you can’t call by your side for five minutes.
Published: Mar 4, 2025 04:17 am