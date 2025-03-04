How to tame pets in Rune Slayer

While exploring the world of Rune Slayer, you will find multiple creatures you can tame, but the game doesn’t tell you about their favorite taming food.

Roblox’s Rune Slayer allows you to choose a class and race to jump into the world with beasts with different abilities. While anyone can tame some animals with their favorite food, you can only access other powerful late-game animals with the Archer class, which has a Beast Tamer subclass.

Here’s a guide that covers everything you need to know about taming your pets and even using them in battles in Rune Slayer.

All tameable pets and their favorite food in Rune Slayer, listed

Meet Jimmy to get the Taming quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports If the heart is bigger, the taming is going great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To tame an animal and make it your pet, you must be level five and meet with Jimmy, the Stable Master NPC in Wayshire. After taking the taming quest from him, he’ll ask you to figure out the favorite food of the animals nearby to tame them. You can use our table below to know every pet’s favorite food and hit an animal once to make them aggressive.

Once they charge at you, pull their favorite food into your hand and a heart symbol should pop up on top of their head to show that the taming process has begun. Now, if the animal joins you as a pet, it will come behind you, but if it doesn’t complete, the animal’s heart will disappear and start attacking you again. Once a taming process is obstructed, you can’t tame that animal again and you’ll need to wait for it to respawn somewhere else.

Pets Location Taming Favorite Food Mountable Deer Wilderness/Pinewood Thickets Apples Yes Slime Wilderness Slime Chunks Yes Black Slime Hidden Caves in Wilderness Black Ooze Chunks Yes Bee Pinewood Thickets Honey No Big Bee Pinewood Thickets Honey No Wolf Pinewood Thickets Raw Deer Meat Yes Boar Wilderness Raw Bass Yes Beaver Pinewood Thickets Oak Logs Yes Fairy Greatwood Swamps Touch it No Golden Fairy Greatwood Swamps Touch it No Small Spider Goblin Caves Mandrake Root Yes

Here are the animals that you can only tame using the Beast Tamer subclass. You have to reach level 30 in Rune Slayer with the Archer class and then choose the subclass. While normal players can only have one pet at a time, Beast Tamer can change between different beasts using the NPC at Greatwood Swamps. It’s the same NPC, to whom you deliver the letter for unlocking your Saddle to ride your pets after reaching level 20.

Pets Location Taming Favorite Food Mountable Bear Pinewood Thickets Honey Yes Panther Pinewood Thickets Animal Heart Yes Serpent Greatwood Forest Raw Salmon Yes Alligator Greatwood Forest Raw Serpent Meat Yes Mud Crab Greatwood Forest Black Bass Yes Adult Spider Goblin Caves Mandrake Root Yes

How to call your pet and change their stances in Rune Slayer

My wolf and I against the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your pets in Rune Slayer aren’t just your companions, they can help you fight against bosses and even protect you against dangerous foes on the map. Hold T on your keyboard to call your pet behind you. You can also click on it to mount it if you have the saddle unlocked at level 20 and travel faster across the lands.

You can also tap T to change your pet’s stance from aggressive to defensive or even neutral if you don’t want them accidentally killing low-level enemies in their way. If your pet gets killed in the battle, you can’t call by your side for five minutes.

