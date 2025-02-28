Ultimate Ninja Time tier list: All Clans, ranked

Ninja Time on Roblox offers many ways to build your character, taking inspiration from the iconic anime Naruto. Your Element and Family play a crucial role in your combat abilities—but your Clan determines the skills (jutsu) you can perform, so which ones are the best?

Similar to the story in Naruto, where the Uchiha (Sharingan users) dominated the ninja world, not all Clans are equal in Ninja Time. You must select your Clan on the game’s main screen using your spins.

The game offers 10 Clans, with some being easier to roll than others based on their rarity—Common (48.5 percent chance), Rare (30 percent chance), Epic (15 percent chance), Legendary (five percent chance), Mythical (one percent chance), and Divine (0.05 percent chance).

That said, here’s our Ninja Time tier list, ranking all the Clans from best to worst.

Ninja Time Clans tier list

Shinra Tensei hits hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports via TierMaker

Divine and Mythical Clans (Eyes Clans) in Ninja Time are by far the best but equally hard to get, considering their spin chance. We’re also ranking the five different Clans the Red Eyes is divided into: Black Flames, Raven, Teleporter, Intangible, and Meteor, as each offers unique abilities on top of the default powers.

Best Clans in Ninja Time: S and A-tier

Purple Eyes

Purple Eyes has the highest rarity in Ninja Time and rightfully so—they offer incredible ranged attacks and powerful group control jutsu while being equally impressive at physical combat. The Clan also offers the most skills for you to master, and upon maxing out your skill tree, you’ll eventually have to replace your old skills with new ones.

Here are all the Purple Eyes jutsu:

Rocket Barrage: A powerful ranged attack that launches rocket missiles in a straight line.

A powerful ranged attack that launches rocket missiles in a straight line. Divine Push: As the name suggests, it pushes your targets away from you. Additionally, if you hold and charge the ability for five seconds or longer, it has one of the coolest animations—with your character mimicking Pain (from Naruto) by floating in the air and releasing Shinra Tensei (a large AoE repulsive force).

As the name suggests, it pushes your targets away from you. Additionally, if you hold and charge the ability for five seconds or longer, it has one of the coolest animations—with your character mimicking Pain (from Naruto) by floating in the air and releasing Shinra Tensei (a large AoE repulsive force). Universal Pull: Quickly pulls enemies in your melee range while inflicting a bit of damage.

Quickly pulls enemies in your melee range while inflicting a bit of damage. Rhino Rush: Summons a Rhino running and damaging anyone in the direction it’s released.

Summons a Rhino running and damaging anyone in the direction it’s released. Chameleon Invocation: Summons a green Chameleon mount.

Bird Invocation : Summons a flying mount, which is slightly faster than other mounts available in the game.

: Summons a flying mount, which is slightly faster than other mounts available in the game. Soul Grab : Creates a temporary close of your character that damages your opponent and steals a bit of their health.

: Creates a temporary close of your character that damages your opponent and steals a bit of their health. Universal Absorption : Creates a small bubble that drains the Chakra of anyone inside the area.

: Creates a small bubble that drains the Chakra of anyone inside the area. Hellgate (Purple Eyes 10): Summons a statue that eats any nearby enemy and spits them out after a couple of seconds.

(Purple Eyes 10): Summons a statue that eats any nearby enemy and spits them out after a couple of seconds. Gamma Beam (Purple Eyes 15): Charges a ranged, explosive attack that destroys anyone in the area.

(Purple Eyes 15): Charges a ranged, explosive attack that destroys anyone in the area. Celestial Subjugation (Purple Eyes 20): Grabs your nearby enemy and traps them in mid-air between huge blocks, inflicting amazing damage in the process.

(Purple Eyes 20): Grabs your nearby enemy and traps them in mid-air between huge blocks, inflicting amazing damage in the process. Demonic Statue (Purple Eyes 25): Summons a massive statue that opens its mouth to fire a beam of light—destroying everything in its linear path. This ability can one-shot almost every target in the game.

Red Eyes

The Red Eyes members excel at ranged attacks that offer hefty damage and decent crowd control abilities. The Clan is further divided into five types that have different patterns inside the Red Eye symbol. Every subclan offers the same base abilities, but the last five abilities, including mode activation and Susanos’, are unique to each type.

Here are all the Red Eyes types you can spin:

Black Flames (S-tier) : Lets you unlock and equip Amaterasu (black-colored flames) abilities like Darkness Slash, Amaterasu Spike, Amaterasu Ult, and Ruby Skeleton (purple Susano). The sole reason for the Black Flames being in our S-tier is the Amaterasu Ult, as it allows you to inflict massive burn damage, reducing your target’s HP to almost zero instantly.

: Lets you unlock and equip Amaterasu (black-colored flames) abilities like Darkness Slash, Amaterasu Spike, Amaterasu Ult, and Ruby Skeleton (purple Susano). The sole reason for the Black Flames being in our S-tier is the Amaterasu Ult, as it allows you to inflict massive burn damage, reducing your target’s HP to almost zero instantly. Raven (S-tier) : Lets you use Itachi’s abilities from Naruto like Amaterasu, Raven Genjutsu, Raven Genjutsu Ult, and the Red Susano. Aside from the Genjutsu skills being extremely powerful, the Susano dishes out huge DPS to NPCs and bosses, letting you sail through the hard quests easily.

: Lets you use Itachi’s abilities from Naruto like Amaterasu, Raven Genjutsu, Raven Genjutsu Ult, and the Red Susano. Aside from the Genjutsu skills being extremely powerful, the Susano dishes out huge DPS to NPCs and bosses, letting you sail through the hard quests easily. Meteor (S-tier) : Lets you use Madara’s abilities from Naruto like Yasaka Magatama, Small Meteor, Hellish Shock Meteor, and Crimson Skeleton (blue Susano). This is my favorite Clan because both the meteor summoning moves dish out heaps of damage, capable of one-shotting most targets while having one of the coolest move animations.

: Lets you use Madara’s abilities from Naruto like Yasaka Magatama, Small Meteor, Hellish Shock Meteor, and Crimson Skeleton (blue Susano). This is my favorite Clan because both the meteor summoning moves dish out heaps of damage, capable of one-shotting most targets while having one of the coolest move animations. Teleporter (A-tier) : Lets you use Shisui’s jutsu from Naruto. Aside from the default Red Eyes abilities, you can unlock Red Eyes Teleporter Kotoa, Red Eyes Teleporter Sun, Red Eyes Teleporter Ult, and Carmine Skeleton (green Susano). While Teleporter’s Susano is on par with the S-tier Red Eyes Clans, its other skills are lackluster when it comes to damage output as they apply debuffs on your opponents rather than amplifying your damage. Still, if you spin the Teleporter Red Eyes, it’s only second to a few other options in the game.

: Lets you use Shisui’s jutsu from Naruto. Aside from the default Red Eyes abilities, you can unlock Red Eyes Teleporter Kotoa, Red Eyes Teleporter Sun, Red Eyes Teleporter Ult, and Carmine Skeleton (green Susano). While Teleporter’s Susano is on par with the S-tier Red Eyes Clans, its other skills are lackluster when it comes to damage output as they apply debuffs on your opponents rather than amplifying your damage. Still, if you spin the Teleporter Red Eyes, it’s only second to a few other options in the game. Intangible (A-tier): Lets you use Obito’s abilities from Naruto that revolve around escaping to a different dimension for a few seconds. The Sky Skeleton (aqua-colored Susano) carries this Clan, but aside from that, it’s arguably the worst Red Eyes to rock.

White Eyes

This Clan offers exceptional physical combat prowess, meaning all of its jutsu is close-ranged. While the White Eyes share the same Mythical rarity as the Red Eyes, I still prefer any of the Red Eyes over White Eyes primarily because of the lack of ranged attacks the White Eyes offer—which are essential while fighting bosses. However, all the White Eyes skills offer impressive damage, making it a decent pick for late-game quests.

B-tier Clans

The Eye Clans dominate the meta. Image via Ninja Time on Roblox

Out of the three Clans in the B-tier, the Bone offers a slight edge over the Fighter and Bug because most of the Bone’s skills don’t necessarily need you to be right next to your target. On the other hand, the Fighter offers physical combat skills, providing buffs for your taijutsu, and the Bug deals tons of damage only when all of its skills are used quickly.

However, the DPS by all the B-tier Clans is nowhere near as the S and A-tier Clans—especially when you consider the difficulty of quests you must complete to unlock their best abilities.

C and D-tier Clans

It’s no surprise that three of the easiest Clans to roll are sitting at the bottom of our tier list. While the Shadow and Soul offer group control abilities, they severely lack the damage necessary for boss fights. The Healer, however, can be good if you’re maxing out your taijutsu, as you can heal yourself and nearby allies quickly.

On the other hand, the Yellow Thunder, despite being a Legendary, isn’t good enough for actual fights as most of its skills focus on movement, speed, and transportation using kunai. These knives also require setup before you can use them for teleportation, which is more often than not tedious work for just moving around without doing any damage.

In short, some of the hardest fights in Ninja Time require you to run a character with decent ranged attacks, which the C and D-tier Clans don’t offer.

For a detailed breakdown of each Clan’s damage numbers, make sure to head over to Ninja Time’s Trello board.

