How to multiclass in Rune Slayer

Rune Slayer lets you have multiple classes in the game, helping you get more abilities and class-exclusive gear, but it also comes with a small disadvantage.

If you’re confused about changing your playstyle or simply looking for a guide to know the ins and outs of being a multiclass player in Roblox’s Rune Slayer, we have everything you need.

Rune Slayer multiclass guide

More abilities to add and diversify your arsenal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your character multiclass, reach level 30 and you should be able to choose your subclass. Instead of selecting a subclass and leveling up your character to level 40, you can invest those last 10 levels into a whole new class by clicking the add new class icon on the top right corner of the profile pop-up box. You can’t choose another class until you are level 30, so it naturally becomes a critical decision you must take based on your playstyle and bosses that you want to farm to gain resources.

I’m playing an Archer class and honestly, the only weakness I’ve felt is not having enough mobility to dodge enemy attacks. When I identified this problem, I wanted to have a Thief as another class, which gave me new armor to craft and increased agility, increasing my bow’s damage. Now, I can dodge attacks better with the class and my Archer class is already level 30, which gives me enough damage to take down foes and bosses from a distance.

Both the classes have similar stats as well, where they increase your stamina, agility, and spirit. Similarly, you can match other classes with similar stats progression to not lose out on your precious level-up stats while switching to another class. The Warrior class can match up with the Striker class and the Magician class can work well with the Priest class.

Should you multiclass in Rune Slayer?

Boss fights require different classes to win easily, so your multiclass should not affect it much. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to diversify your playstyle, multiclass in Rune Slayer works quite well as it allows you to unlock other classes’ strengths and abilities to help you mitigate some of your class weaknesses. You can try out new builds by taking the level 10 ability of another class.

While you can choose to level up any class after level 30 after pausing your class’s progression, it is also a very real possibility that you might choose a class that doesn’t have any synergy with your class and makes it bad for your character by investing permanent levels. Many Warrior players don’t like multiclass as it stops them from getting the Leap and Thrusting Strike abilities, which are amazing in PvP and PvE combat. In some cases, it’s best to level up to the maximum level with a single class to help you get those late-game abilities.

You fight most boss battles in the end game using multiple players with different skill sets, so you wouldn’t face a problem in defeating them, but you might feel the lack of late-game damage for a few classes if you don’t maximize them and go for another class to make a hybrid build in Rune Slayer.

