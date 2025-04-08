Forgot password
How to find and spawn an Animal Pool in Fisch

Here is a comprehensive guide for finding the Animal Pool. 
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Apr 8, 2025 07:34 am

Dr. Blackfin, one of the new scientist NPCs, has arrived in Fisch, and he has made a critical error by dropping a blue vial in the reef’s main water flow, mutating fish into animals. 

Roblox’s Fisch frequently has limited-time events, and the latest one brings Animal Pools, which allow everyone to catch these unique-looking fish and add them to their inventory. These fish are only available for two weeks, but make sure to catch them as one of them will be a key component in a secret quest.

How to find and spawn Fisch Animal Pools

Picture showing the Orcanda fish in Fisch.
Panda and Orcas? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The animal pools in Fisch spawn 30 minutes after the server uptime and last for five minutes. After that, the chances of it spawning in the First and Second Seas randomly, so it’s hard to complete your limited-time bestiary without spending a lot of time on your server. However, there are a few ways to bring the odds in your favor to get most of these fish:

  1. Private Server: Create a Private Server to spawn the Animal Pools after 30 minutes, and you can easily catch the animal fish using this. You can also join new servers in Fisch started by other players and start fishing! 
  2. Sundial Totem: Sundial Totems change the day to night, and it should be your best bet to refresh the timings to spawn more Animal pools for yourself. It’s not guaranteed to spawn, but you definitely can use this totem to get it more often after the first one in your server to catch the limited-time fish. 

Complete Animal Bestiary in Fisch and how to complete it

Picture showing the Octophant fish in Fisch.
Is that an elephant fish? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Animal Bestiary in Fisch that you can complete, and the fish with their requirements are given below in various tables: 

First Sea

The First Sea is open for everyone in Fisch, and you just need to wait for the hunt to start to catch these fish in the Animal Pool. Here is a table showing all the fish that you can catch: 

FishBaitWeatherSeason
CluckfinFlakesClearSummer
Duckfin TunaFlakesClearSpring
Mained LionfishFish Head Clear Summer
Piglet PikeShrimpRain Autumn
Piranhamunk MinnowFoggy Spring
Porcufish SquidRainWinter
Salmoose Truffle WormClear Winter
Seacow Shark HeadWindySummer
SquirrelrayBagel WindyWinter
Zebrafishlet Insect Foggy Autumn 

Second Sea

The Second Sea is only available for players who have reached level 250 and defeated the Cthulhu boss at the Terrapin island. Here is a table that covers all the fish in the next region:

FishBaitWeatherSeason
CapybassSeaweed Clear Autumn 
Crocokoi Minnow Foggy Autumn 
Kittyfish Fish HeadClear Summer 
Krabbit Shrimp Clear Spring
Minnowse Flakes Foggy Spring
Parrotfish Crystal BananasWindyWindy
Pengwhal Squid ClearWinter
Racuda BagelBagelRainAutumn 
Siren SheepSeaweedWindyWinter

The Kittyfish is an essential fish, allowing you to complete the first step of the secret Mila quest. 

Octophant 

The Octophant Hunt is harder to spot than normal animal pools because it spawns a giant elephant head in the waters at the Second Sea and has a health of 25. You need to catch 25 limited-time fish along with other players near the Octophant to make it available for fishing, and you can now reel it in after you’ve broken its barrier. 

Here are some other fish that you can catch:

FishBaitWeatherSeason
Flamangler LagoonLeech WindySpring
OctophantGolden WormClear Summer 
Orcanda Sapphire KrillFoggy Winter
Royal TigerfishEmber BerriesClear Summer 
Shrimpanzee Phantom LeechFoggy Spring 
Slurpfloth Fish Head RainWinter

Next, you can read our guides to learn about all the secret fish and catch the Sea Leviathan in Fisch Second Sea.

