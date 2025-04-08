How to find and spawn an Animal Pool in Fisch

Dr. Blackfin, one of the new scientist NPCs, has arrived in Fisch, and he has made a critical error by dropping a blue vial in the reef’s main water flow, mutating fish into animals.
Roblox’s Fisch frequently has limited-time events, and the latest one brings Animal Pools, which allow everyone to catch these unique-looking fish and add them to their inventory. These fish are only available for two weeks, but make sure to catch them as one of them will be a key component in a secret quest.
Table of contents
How to find and spawn Fisch Animal Pools
The animal pools in Fisch spawn 30 minutes after the server uptime and last for five minutes. After that, the chances of it spawning in the First and Second Seas randomly, so it’s hard to complete your limited-time bestiary without spending a lot of time on your server. However, there are a few ways to bring the odds in your favor to get most of these fish:
- Private Server: Create a Private Server to spawn the Animal Pools after 30 minutes, and you can easily catch the animal fish using this. You can also join new servers in Fisch started by other players and start fishing!
- Sundial Totem: Sundial Totems change the day to night, and it should be your best bet to refresh the timings to spawn more Animal pools for yourself. It’s not guaranteed to spawn, but you definitely can use this totem to get it more often after the first one in your server to catch the limited-time fish.
Complete Animal Bestiary in Fisch and how to complete it
There are three Animal Bestiary in Fisch that you can complete, and the fish with their requirements are given below in various tables:
First Sea
The First Sea is open for everyone in Fisch, and you just need to wait for the hunt to start to catch these fish in the Animal Pool. Here is a table showing all the fish that you can catch:
|Fish
|Bait
|Weather
|Season
|Cluckfin
|Flakes
|Clear
|Summer
|Duckfin Tuna
|Flakes
|Clear
|Spring
|Mained Lionfish
|Fish Head
|Clear
|Summer
|Piglet Pike
|Shrimp
|Rain
|Autumn
|Piranhamunk
|Minnow
|Foggy
|Spring
|Porcufish
|Squid
|Rain
|Winter
|Salmoose
|Truffle Worm
|Clear
|Winter
|Seacow
|Shark Head
|Windy
|Summer
|Squirrelray
|Bagel
|Windy
|Winter
|Zebrafishlet
|Insect
|Foggy
|Autumn
Second Sea
The Second Sea is only available for players who have reached level 250 and defeated the Cthulhu boss at the Terrapin island. Here is a table that covers all the fish in the next region:
|Fish
|Bait
|Weather
|Season
|Capybass
|Seaweed
|Clear
|Autumn
|Crocokoi
|Minnow
|Foggy
|Autumn
|Kittyfish
|Fish Head
|Clear
|Summer
|Krabbit
|Shrimp
|Clear
|Spring
|Minnowse
|Flakes
|Foggy
|Spring
|Parrotfish
|Crystal Bananas
|Windy
|Windy
|Pengwhal
|Squid
|Clear
|Winter
|Racuda Bagel
|Bagel
|Rain
|Autumn
|Siren Sheep
|Seaweed
|Windy
|Winter
The Kittyfish is an essential fish, allowing you to complete the first step of the secret Mila quest.
Octophant
The Octophant Hunt is harder to spot than normal animal pools because it spawns a giant elephant head in the waters at the Second Sea and has a health of 25. You need to catch 25 limited-time fish along with other players near the Octophant to make it available for fishing, and you can now reel it in after you’ve broken its barrier.
Here are some other fish that you can catch:
|Fish
|Bait
|Weather
|Season
|Flamangler Lagoon
|Leech
|Windy
|Spring
|Octophant
|Golden Worm
|Clear
|Summer
|Orcanda
|Sapphire Krill
|Foggy
|Winter
|Royal Tigerfish
|Ember Berries
|Clear
|Summer
|Shrimpanzee
|Phantom Leech
|Foggy
|Spring
|Slurpfloth
|Fish Head
|Rain
|Winter
Published: Apr 8, 2025 07:34 am