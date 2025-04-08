How to find and spawn an Animal Pool in Fisch

Dr. Blackfin, one of the new scientist NPCs, has arrived in Fisch, and he has made a critical error by dropping a blue vial in the reef’s main water flow, mutating fish into animals.

Roblox’s Fisch frequently has limited-time events, and the latest one brings Animal Pools, which allow everyone to catch these unique-looking fish and add them to their inventory. These fish are only available for two weeks, but make sure to catch them as one of them will be a key component in a secret quest.

How to find and spawn Fisch Animal Pools

Panda and Orcas? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The animal pools in Fisch spawn 30 minutes after the server uptime and last for five minutes. After that, the chances of it spawning in the First and Second Seas randomly, so it’s hard to complete your limited-time bestiary without spending a lot of time on your server. However, there are a few ways to bring the odds in your favor to get most of these fish:

Private Server: Create a Private Server to spawn the Animal Pools after 30 minutes, and you can easily catch the animal fish using this. You can also join new servers in Fisch started by other players and start fishing! Sundial Totem: Sundial Totems change the day to night, and it should be your best bet to refresh the timings to spawn more Animal pools for yourself. It’s not guaranteed to spawn, but you definitely can use this totem to get it more often after the first one in your server to catch the limited-time fish.

Complete Animal Bestiary in Fisch and how to complete it

Is that an elephant fish? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Animal Bestiary in Fisch that you can complete, and the fish with their requirements are given below in various tables:

First Sea

The First Sea is open for everyone in Fisch, and you just need to wait for the hunt to start to catch these fish in the Animal Pool. Here is a table showing all the fish that you can catch:

Fish Bait Weather Season Cluckfin Flakes Clear Summer Duckfin Tuna Flakes Clear Spring Mained Lionfish Fish Head Clear Summer Piglet Pike Shrimp Rain Autumn Piranhamunk Minnow Foggy Spring Porcufish Squid Rain Winter Salmoose Truffle Worm Clear Winter Seacow Shark Head Windy Summer Squirrelray Bagel Windy Winter Zebrafishlet Insect Foggy Autumn

Second Sea

The Second Sea is only available for players who have reached level 250 and defeated the Cthulhu boss at the Terrapin island. Here is a table that covers all the fish in the next region:

Fish Bait Weather Season Capybass Seaweed Clear Autumn Crocokoi Minnow Foggy Autumn Kittyfish Fish Head Clear Summer Krabbit Shrimp Clear Spring Minnowse Flakes Foggy Spring Parrotfish Crystal Bananas Windy Windy Pengwhal Squid Clear Winter Racuda Bagel Bagel Rain Autumn Siren Sheep Seaweed Windy Winter

The Kittyfish is an essential fish, allowing you to complete the first step of the secret Mila quest.

Octophant

The Octophant Hunt is harder to spot than normal animal pools because it spawns a giant elephant head in the waters at the Second Sea and has a health of 25. You need to catch 25 limited-time fish along with other players near the Octophant to make it available for fishing, and you can now reel it in after you’ve broken its barrier.

Here are some other fish that you can catch:

Fish Bait Weather Season Flamangler Lagoon Leech Windy Spring Octophant Golden Worm Clear Summer Orcanda Sapphire Krill Foggy Winter Royal Tigerfish Ember Berries Clear Summer Shrimpanzee Phantom Leech Foggy Spring Slurpfloth Fish Head Rain Winter

Next, you can read our guides to learn about all the secret fish and catch the Sea Leviathan in Fisch Second Sea.

