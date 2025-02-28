Choosing a family is an important task in Ninja Time as it gives your character powerful passive stats to take down stronger enemies.

Recommended Videos

If you’re a Naruto anime fan then Roblox’s Ninja Time is the perfect game for you to cherish the perfect Ninja experience with different families and clans and fight powerful enemies. Here’s everything that you need to know about finding the best family in Ninja Time.

Ninja Time family tier list, ranked

Purple Eyes are the family to keep on your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports via TierMaker

Each of the families provides unique passives, and the high-rarity ones usually have the best stats. However, depending on your clan and playstyle, you can find lower rarity ones that align better with your character. Here is a table listing all the families in Ninja Time and the clans that empower them to increase your overall stats.

Family Passive stats increase Rarity Tier

Purple Eyes +25 percent increased Damage for Purple Eyes Clan

Double Movement Speed

+50 percent Vitality

+50 percent Chakra Divine (0.5 percent) S

Wood +25 percent increased Damage for Wood Clan

+20 percent Vitality

+20 percent Chakra Mythic (1 percent) A

White Eyes +25 percent increased Damage for White Eyes Clan

+50 percent Vitality Mythic (1 percent)

A

Red Eyes +25 percent increased Damage for Red Eyes Clan

+20 percent increased Damage with the Fire element Mythic (1 percent) A

Fighter +25 percent increased Damage for Fighter Clan

+30 percent Vitality

1.5x Damage multiplier with Taijutsu Legendary (5 percent) B

Yellow Thunder +25 percent increased Damage for Yellow Thunder Clan

Double Movement Speed

+30 percent Chakra Legendary (5 percent) B

Monkey +25 percent increased Damage for the Monkey Clan

+20 percent increased Damage with all Elements

+20 percent Vitality

+20 percent Chakra Legendary (5 percent) B

Uzumaki +25 percent increased Damage for the Uzumaki Clan

+100 percent Chakra Epic (10 percent) B

Bone +25 percent increased Damage for Bone Clan

+40 percent Vitality Epic (10 percent) B

Bug +25 percent increased Damage for Bug Clan

+10 percent Vitality

+10 percent Chakra Rare (15 percent) C

Expansion +25 percent increased Damage for Expansion Clan

+20 percent Vitality Rare (15 percent) C

Shadow +25 percent increased Damage for Shadow Clan

+20 percent Chakra Rare (15 percent) C

Dog +25 percent increased Damage for Dog Clan

1.5x Movement Speed Rare (15 percent) C

Healer +25 percent increased Damage for Healer Clan

+10 percent Vitality Common (69 percent) D

Soul +25 percent increased Damage for Soul Clan

+10 percent Chakra Common (69 percent) D

How do you change your Family in Ninja Time?

Spin for getting better families or play with your choice! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You only get a single spin once you make your character in Ninja Time. Once you spin your Family in the game’s home screen it should give you a family randomly. You can only have one family active at a time, so if you get a high-tier family, that aligns with your playstyle, don’t use your spin. However, if you get a common or rare family, consider spinning it to find a better family to use on your character.

To get more Family spins in Ninja Time, you can find active codes, complete achievements, and even purchase some by using your Robux. If your luck is good, you might end up with a Mythic or Divine family soon, and you can match it with your clan to make a powerful Ninja character to dominate your enemies.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy