Picture showing a powerful ninja in Ninja Time game.
Image via Ninja Time
Ninja Time family tier list

Join the right family to get a heap of benefits. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Feb 28, 2025 05:14 pm

Choosing a family is an important task in Ninja Time as it gives your character powerful passive stats to take down stronger enemies. 

If you’re a Naruto anime fan then Roblox’s Ninja Time is the perfect game for you to cherish the perfect Ninja experience with different families and clans and fight powerful enemies. Here’s everything that you need to know about finding the best family in Ninja Time.

Table of contents

Ninja Time family tier list, ranked

Picture showing the Family tier list for Time Ninja.
Purple Eyes are the family to keep on your character. Screenshot by Dot Esports via TierMaker

Each of the families provides unique passives, and the high-rarity ones usually have the best stats. However, depending on your clan and playstyle, you can find lower rarity ones that align better with your character. Here is a table listing all the families in Ninja Time and the clans that empower them to increase your overall stats.

FamilyPassive stats increaseRarityTier
Picture showing the Purple Eyes Family logo in Ninja Time.
Purple Eyes		+25 percent increased Damage for Purple Eyes Clan
Double Movement Speed
+50 percent Vitality
+50 percent Chakra		Divine (0.5 percent)S
Picture showing the Wood Family logo in Ninja Time.
Wood		+25 percent increased Damage for Wood Clan
+20 percent Vitality
+20 percent Chakra		Mythic (1 percent)A
Picture showing the White Eyes Family logo in Ninja Time.
White Eyes		+25 percent increased Damage for White Eyes Clan
+50 percent Vitality		Mythic (1 percent)
A
Picture showing the Red Eyes Family logo in Ninja Time.
Red Eyes		+25 percent increased Damage for Red Eyes Clan
+20 percent increased Damage with the Fire element		Mythic (1 percent)A
Picture showing the Fighter Family logo in Ninja Time.
Fighter		+25 percent increased Damage for Fighter Clan
+30 percent Vitality
1.5x Damage multiplier with Taijutsu		Legendary (5 percent)B
Picture showing the Yellow Thunder Family logo in Ninja Time.
Yellow Thunder		+25 percent increased Damage for Yellow Thunder Clan
Double Movement Speed
+30 percent Chakra		Legendary (5 percent)B
Picture showing the Monkey Family logo in Ninja Time.
Monkey		+25 percent increased Damage for the Monkey Clan
+20 percent increased Damage with all Elements
+20 percent Vitality
+20 percent Chakra		Legendary (5 percent)B
Picture showing the Uzumaki Family logo in Ninja Time.
Uzumaki		+25 percent increased Damage for the Uzumaki Clan
+100 percent Chakra		Epic (10 percent)B
Picture showing the Bone Family logo in Ninja Time.
Bone		+25 percent increased Damage for Bone Clan
+40 percent Vitality		Epic (10 percent)B
Picture showing the Bug Family logo in Ninja Time.
Bug		+25 percent increased Damage for Bug Clan
+10 percent Vitality
+10 percent Chakra		Rare (15 percent)C
Picture showing the Expansion Family logo in Ninja Time.
Expansion		+25 percent increased Damage for Expansion Clan
+20 percent Vitality		Rare (15 percent)C
Picture showing the Shadow Family logo in Ninja Time.
Shadow		+25 percent increased Damage for Shadow Clan
+20 percent Chakra		Rare (15 percent)C
Picture showing the Dog Family logo in Ninja Time.
Dog		+25 percent increased Damage for Dog Clan
1.5x Movement Speed		Rare (15 percent)C
Picture showing the Healer Family logo in Ninja Time.
Healer		+25 percent increased Damage for Healer Clan
+10 percent Vitality		Common (69 percent)D
Picture showing the Soul Family logo in Ninja Time.
Soul		+25 percent increased Damage for Soul Clan
+10 percent Chakra		Common (69 percent)D

How do you change your Family in Ninja Time?

Picture showing the family choosing screen in Ninja Time.
Spin for getting better families or play with your choice! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You only get a single spin once you make your character in Ninja Time. Once you spin your Family in the game’s home screen it should give you a family randomly. You can only have one family active at a time, so if you get a high-tier family, that aligns with your playstyle, don’t use your spin. However, if you get a common or rare family, consider spinning it to find a better family to use on your character. 

To get more Family spins in Ninja Time, you can find active codes, complete achievements, and even purchase some by using your Robux. If your luck is good, you might end up with a Mythic or Divine family soon, and you can match it with your clan to make a powerful Ninja character to dominate your enemies.

