Where to find the Sundial Totem in Fisch

The Sundial Totem is one of Fisch’s most versatile items. This totem lets you control the time of day, switching between day and night with ease. Not only does this make it perfect for navigating time-sensitive events, but it’s also essential for catching specific fish. Learn how to find it here!

Fisch Sundial Totem location

The cave entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sundial Totem is hidden in a cave on Sunstone Island, located west of Merlin’s house. You’ll need to do some exploring to locate the exact spot, but once you know how to get to the cave, you’re all set.

Go to Sunstone Island and climb the ladder at the base of the island. Once you’re at the top, walk west (straight on) and drop down onto the ledge. Turn left, and you’ll see a small, square cave opening. You should be at coordinates -1220, 195, -1045.

Drop down into the depths of the cave, and you’ll see the Sundial Totem on a table to the left of a meditating NPC. It costs 2000C$. It’s not a cheap investment for the newest players, but anyone in the mid- or late-game shouldn’t have an issue buying these en masse. If you are new to Fisch, I’d recommend looking at our rarest fish guide to learn where to catch some of the better fish in the game and make some easy money.

When to use the Sundial Totem in Fisch

A colossal nighttime fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sundial Totem’s ability to change the time makes it an invaluable tool for triggering server events. Using a Sundial Totem in Fisch may help you spawn these three highly sought-after events:

Event Location Effect Absolute Darkness The Depths Turns The Depths into a pitch-black void for 10 minutes, in which time you can catch the Ancient Depth Serpent. Aurora Borealis Anywhere Grants a 6x Luck Boost for all players at night. Using Aurora Rod/Bait increases mutation chances to 45%. Blizzard Northern Summit Boosts chances for the Blighted Mutation. Eclipse Anywhere Happens every seven in-game days, but you can speed that up by using a Sundial Totem. Increases changes of the Solarblaze Mutation on the fish you catch.

The Sundial Totem is also invaluable for spawning specific fish that only appear at certain times of day. You can easily toggle between day and night cycles to maximize your chances of catching rare species. Some players also try to force-spawn the Megalodon by using Sundial Totems because they have a 5% chance of spawning at the start of each day cycle.

If you’re wondering what other fish you can catch with the Sundial Totem, just research the different fish in the game and find those with a day or night preference. An example would be the Cookiecutter Shark (which can be caught during Shark Hunt events on clear or foggy nights during spring and summer) and the Colossal Squid (found in the deep ocean on foggy nights). If you are on the hunt for a Colossal Squid, be aware that it is often caught on the Ancient Isle or Snowcap Island.

Using the Sundial Totem five times will also give you the Made in Heaven title, a stylish badge of honor for any dedicated angler.

