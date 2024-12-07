The Megalodon is one of the fierce fish in Fisch and the biggest apex predator you can catch, but it is incredibly luck-based and difficult to find in the ocean, making it tricky to add it to your Beastiary.

Recommended Videos

With the Ancient Isles update in Roblox’s Fisch, players can visit new areas, such as the Ancient Archives, by using the four fragments and catch the Megalodon, which randomly spawns near the new island. While the spawn randomly happens at the start of the day, there are a few ways to shift the odds in your favor and catch the mighty shark.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding and catching the Megalodon in Fisch.

How to catch Megalodon in Fisch, explained

Find the black vortex with red lighting and the Megalodon will surround you. Screenshot by Dot Esports Bragging rights for catching the Megalodon in Fisch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch the Megalodon in Fisch, you must have three conditions right to maximize your chances of finding and catching one.

Rod Selection: The Megalodon weighs at least 50,000 kg, making it one of the heaviest fish to catch in Fisch. Therefore, you will need a fishing rod capable of withstanding that heavy load without breaking, limiting your options of rods, especially in the early to mid-game.

If you’re a fairly new player and don’t have access to the late-game rods, I’d recommend you get the Steady Rod, which is amazing for getting those legendary fish, and it can also help you catch the Megalodon. However, if you’re a mid to late-game player, you can try other rods. The Reinforced Rod, the No-Life Rod, or the King’s Rod can give you a better lure speed and high resilience. If you’re a late-game player and you can afford the very best through crafting in the Ancient Archives, consider getting the Celestial Rod, the Rod of the Eternal King and the Rod of the Forgotten Fang .

The Megalodon weighs at least 50,000 kg, making it one of the heaviest fish to catch in Fisch. Therefore, you will need a fishing rod capable of withstanding that heavy load without breaking, limiting your options of rods, especially in the early to mid-game. If you’re a fairly new player and don’t have access to the late-game rods, I’d recommend you get the Steady Rod, which is amazing for getting those legendary fish, and it can also help you catch the Megalodon. However, if you’re a mid to late-game player, you can try other rods. The the or the can give you a better lure speed and high resilience. If you’re a late-game player and you can afford the very best through crafting in the Ancient Archives, consider getting the the and the . Bait Type: Megalodon’s preferred bait type is the Shark-Head , a mythic-quality bait. It gives you a lot of luck stats and some resilience points, which is essential to catch this fish. You will need to get it by fishing the red-colored Quality Bait crates or buy one from the Terrapin island by spending C$525. The regular bait crates in Moosewood don’t give you the Shark-Head bait, so don’t bother buying those to stock your equipment box. Once you have enough of these, you can equip them once to your rod by using the equipment box option and keep fishing.

Megalodon’s preferred bait type is the , a mythic-quality bait. It gives you a lot of luck stats and some resilience points, which is essential to catch this fish. You will need to get it by fishing the red-colored Quality Bait crates or buy one from the Terrapin island by spending C$525. The regular bait crates in Moosewood don’t give you the Shark-Head bait, so don’t bother buying those to stock your equipment box. Once you have enough of these, you can equip them once to your rod by using the equipment box option and keep fishing. Sundial Totem: As the Megalodon randomly spawns near the backside of the Ancient Isles near the island’s Shipwright NPC, you will need to buy many Sundial Totem from the cave in Sunstone Island. Each will cost C$2,000, but it’s worth the investment as you can easily recover that money by selling a single Megalodon. The totems can change the time of the day, which allows you to refresh a day and spawn Megalodon in your server for everyone. It can be time-consuming, but you should ultimately spawn one by changing many days, and then you should be near the spot to catch it on time before anyone else.

Change the days using the Sundial Totem to increase your odds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t want to spend money, you can also ask your friends or any higher-level players to use the Sundial totems to change the day and hopefully spawn the dangerous shark foe. After the Megalodon spawns, the lobby usually gets notified using a notification, but it’s not guaranteed in our experience, so it’s safer to stay near the Ancient Isles and constantly watch for a dark cloud with red lighting over a dark vortex. After you spot it, make your way to the location using your ship and start fishing in there to find the Megalodon. If you do manage to catch it, an exclusive cutscene will play, and you will have the fierce predator in your inventory.

Make sure to catch it within a few tries, as other players nearby might beat you to it if you don’t. The Megalodon can spawn in different mutations based on the current ongoing events, which might increase its value.

Next up, you can read our guides to get the Phoenix Rod and Abyssal Enchant Relic in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy