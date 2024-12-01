How to get the Abyssal Enchant Relic in Fisch

Getting your hands on the Abyssal Enchant Relic in Fisch can be a difficult endeavor, but it is an important component to get to the elusive Rod of the Depths, which is an excellent choice for late-game players.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Abyssal Enchant Relic in Roblox’s Fisch.

Ways to obtain the Abyssal Enchant Relic in Roblox Fisch

You can add the trait to your Enchant Relic with the help of the Appraiser. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to get the Abyssal Enchant Relic in Roblox Fisch, and they come with their pros and cons. Here are the methods given below:

Fishing Enchant Relics and using the Appraiser: Enchant Relics help you enchant your existing fishing rods and give them unique traits like Abyssal to fill up your Beastiary by securing high-quality fish. However, to get the Abyssal Enchant Relic, you need to fish for these rare Enchant Relic in the waters. They have an incredibly low spawn chance.

After that, you can make your way to Moosewood Island, which is the starting area, and visit the Appraiser. The Appraiser sits next to the Merchant shop, letting you check the selling price of your fish and also appraise them for C$450. You will need to appraise your Enchant Relic item by giving it the Abyssal trait. You might need to invest a lot of money and time to get the desired trait, but it is a safer option than the one below.

Trading your high-value fish: If you’re looking to take the easy but risky route, then trading is your best friend. Make sure you’ve reached level 15 by fishing, and then you need to join the official Fisch trading discord server. If you don’t want to join the server, you can also use the game’s chat function to find players who are interested in making a trade.

Once you have found a legendary or mythic fish, preferably with a rare trait on it, you’re ready to trade. Find players selling the Abyssal Enchant Relic and text them to check if they have the item and if they’re willing to trade for your rare fish.

Beware, trades are a one-way process, and many players have been scammed by trusting a random person. So, always check if the person has the item you need by asking them to pull it out and then initiate a trade with them to give your fish and grab your Abyssal Enchant Relic.

Once you’ve got the Abyssal Enchant Relic, you also need the Hexed Enchant Relic in your inventory by following the same steps above to purchase the Rod of the Depths from the secret The Depths area in Fisch. After you enter the new area using the key, make sure to fill out your The Depths bestiary before you close the server, as you will need another Depths key to open the area, which can be a time-consuming process.

You need to place the Abyssal and Hexed Enchant Relics in different places in the Depths region, which should give you access to buy the Rod of the Depths, which comes with 65 percent lure speed and 130 percent luck, which allows you to easily catch the big fish.

