All fish in The Depths and how to catch them in Fisch

The new Fisch update in Roblox introduced several new fish for player to catch in a new unlockable area called The Depths inside the Vertigo. There is a special fish you can catch during an event, as well as new rods, a new rarity, new mutations, and a new ship.
All fish in The Depths and the best way to catch them in Fisch
There are a total of 18 new fish added to Fisch in The Depths area, including two Trash fish, two Common, four Rare, three Legendary, three Mythical, and one Exotic. The devs added the Exotic rarity with the update, and one of them is part of The Depths and has an event for itself.
The best way of catching any fish is by paying attention to their preferred weather, time of day, season, and what bait you are using on you rod. Since the fish are in The Depths, the weather won’t matter for any of them, but for the other criteria, keep an eye on the icons on the bottom right corner of the screen.
To equip the best bait for the fish you want to reel in, just open the Equipment Bag and find the bait in the right column. You can buy Bait Crates or get them through completing quests. You’ll also need better rods that can catch large fish if you want get all of them.
Here are all the fish you can catch in The Depths in Fisch:
|Fish
|Rarity
|Location
|Preferred
Time
|Preferred
Season
|Preferred
Bait
|Avg.
Weight
|Avg.
Price
|Destroyed Fossil
|Trash
|Anywhere
|Day
|None
|None
|Three
|20
|Scrap Metal
|Trash
|Anywhere
|Day
|None
|None
|Three
|25
|Deep-Sea Dragonfish
|Common
|Anywhere
|Night
|None
|Deep Coral
|2.5
|25
|Deep-Sea Hatchetfish
|Common
|Anywhere
|Night
|None
|Seaweed
|Two
|20
|Depth Octopus
|Unusual
|Anywhere
|Day
|None
|Coral
|5.5
|20
|Frilled Shark
|Unusual
|Anywhere
|Night
|None
|Fish Head
|6.5
|110
|Luminescent Minnow
|Unusual
|Anywhere
|Night
|Spring
|Seaweed
|0.5
|75
|Three-eyed Fish
|Unusual
|Anywhere
|Night
|None
|Seaweed
|Four
|135
|Black Dragon Fish
|Rare
|Anywhere
|Night
|None
|Deep Coral
|27.5
|345
|Goblin Shark
|Rare
|Anywhere
|Night
|Spring and
Summer
|Fish Head
|32.5
|325
|Spider Crab
|Rare
|Anywhere
|Day
|Summer
|Deep Coral
|16.5
|360
|Small Spine Chimera
|Legendary
|Anywhere
|Day
|Spring and
Summer
|Seaweed
|110
|925
|Nautilus
|Legendary
|Anywhere
|Night
|Spring and
Summer
|Night Shrimp
|60
|750
|Ancient Eel
|Legendary
|Anywhere
|Night
|Spring and
Summer
|Coal
|150
|1,250
|Barreley Fish
|Mythical
|Anywhere
|Night
|Summer
|Deep Coral
|10
|3,000
|Mutated Shark
|Mythical
|Anywhere
|Night
|Winter
|Fish Head
|300
|2,750
|Sea Snake
|Mythical
|Anywhere
|Night
|Winter
|Fish Head
|55
|4,000
|Ancient Depth Serpent
|Exotic
|Event Spot in the main lake
|Night
|None
|Truffle Worm
|750
|7,000
Published: Nov 18, 2024 03:57 pm