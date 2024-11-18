All fish in The Depths and how to catch them in Fisch

The new Fisch update in Roblox introduced several new fish for player to catch in a new unlockable area called The Depths inside the Vertigo. There is a special fish you can catch during an event, as well as new rods, a new rarity, new mutations, and a new ship.

All fish in The Depths and the best way to catch them in Fisch

You’ll have to complete the Vertigo bestiary to unlock The Depths. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 18 new fish added to Fisch in The Depths area, including two Trash fish, two Common, four Rare, three Legendary, three Mythical, and one Exotic. The devs added the Exotic rarity with the update, and one of them is part of The Depths and has an event for itself.

The best way of catching any fish is by paying attention to their preferred weather, time of day, season, and what bait you are using on you rod. Since the fish are in The Depths, the weather won’t matter for any of them, but for the other criteria, keep an eye on the icons on the bottom right corner of the screen.

To equip the best bait for the fish you want to reel in, just open the Equipment Bag and find the bait in the right column. You can buy Bait Crates or get them through completing quests. You’ll also need better rods that can catch large fish if you want get all of them.

Here are all the fish you can catch in The Depths in Fisch:

Fish Rarity Location Preferred

Time Preferred

Season Preferred

Bait Avg.

Weight Avg.

Price Destroyed Fossil Trash Anywhere Day None None Three 20 Scrap Metal Trash Anywhere Day None None Three 25 Deep-Sea Dragonfish Common Anywhere Night None Deep Coral 2.5 25 Deep-Sea Hatchetfish Common Anywhere Night None Seaweed Two 20 Depth Octopus Unusual Anywhere Day None Coral 5.5 20 Frilled Shark Unusual Anywhere Night None Fish Head 6.5 110 Luminescent Minnow Unusual Anywhere Night Spring Seaweed 0.5 75 Three-eyed Fish Unusual Anywhere Night None Seaweed Four 135 Black Dragon Fish Rare Anywhere Night None Deep Coral 27.5 345 Goblin Shark Rare Anywhere Night Spring and

Summer Fish Head 32.5 325 Spider Crab Rare Anywhere Day Summer Deep Coral 16.5 360 Small Spine Chimera Legendary Anywhere Day Spring and

Summer Seaweed 110 925 Nautilus Legendary Anywhere Night Spring and

Summer Night Shrimp 60 750 Ancient Eel Legendary Anywhere Night Spring and

Summer Coal 150 1,250 Barreley Fish Mythical Anywhere Night Summer Deep Coral 10 3,000 Mutated Shark Mythical Anywhere Night Winter Fish Head 300 2,750 Sea Snake Mythical Anywhere Night Winter Fish Head 55 4,000 Ancient Depth Serpent Exotic Event Spot in the main lake Night None Truffle Worm 750 7,000

