Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A red gate in the dark in Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

All fish in The Depths and how to catch them in Fisch

You can catch an exotic new fish in the Depths.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024 03:57 pm

The new Fisch update in Roblox introduced several new fish for player to catch in a new unlockable area called The Depths inside the Vertigo. There is a special fish you can catch during an event, as well as new rods, a new rarity, new mutations, and a new ship.

Recommended Videos

All fish in The Depths and the best way to catch them in Fisch

The Vertigo Bestiary in Fisch, a menu displaying all the types of fish you can catch.
You’ll have to complete the Vertigo bestiary to unlock The Depths. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of 18 new fish added to Fisch in The Depths area, including two Trash fish, two Common, four Rare, three Legendary, three Mythical, and one Exotic. The devs added the Exotic rarity with the update, and one of them is part of The Depths and has an event for itself.

The best way of catching any fish is by paying attention to their preferred weather, time of day, season, and what bait you are using on you rod. Since the fish are in The Depths, the weather won’t matter for any of them, but for the other criteria, keep an eye on the icons on the bottom right corner of the screen.

To equip the best bait for the fish you want to reel in, just open the Equipment Bag and find the bait in the right column. You can buy Bait Crates or get them through completing quests. You’ll also need better rods that can catch large fish if you want get all of them.

Here are all the fish you can catch in The Depths in Fisch:

FishRarityLocationPreferred
Time		Preferred
Season		Preferred
Bait		Avg.
Weight		Avg.
Price
Destroyed FossilTrashAnywhereDayNoneNoneThree20
Scrap MetalTrashAnywhereDayNoneNoneThree25
Deep-Sea DragonfishCommonAnywhereNightNoneDeep Coral2.525
Deep-Sea HatchetfishCommonAnywhereNightNoneSeaweedTwo20
Depth OctopusUnusualAnywhereDayNoneCoral5.520
Frilled SharkUnusualAnywhereNightNoneFish Head6.5110
Luminescent MinnowUnusualAnywhereNightSpringSeaweed0.575
Three-eyed FishUnusualAnywhereNightNoneSeaweedFour135
Black Dragon FishRareAnywhereNightNoneDeep Coral27.5345
Goblin SharkRareAnywhereNightSpring and
Summer		Fish Head32.5325
Spider CrabRareAnywhereDaySummerDeep Coral16.5360
Small Spine ChimeraLegendaryAnywhereDaySpring and
Summer		Seaweed110925
NautilusLegendaryAnywhereNightSpring and
Summer		Night Shrimp60750
Ancient EelLegendaryAnywhereNightSpring and
Summer		Coal1501,250
Barreley FishMythicalAnywhereNightSummerDeep Coral103,000
Mutated SharkMythicalAnywhereNightWinterFish Head3002,750
Sea SnakeMythicalAnywhereNightWinterFish Head554,000
Ancient Depth SerpentExoticEvent Spot in the main lakeNightNoneTruffle Worm7507,000
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.