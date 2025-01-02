How to get Domain Shards in Jujutsu Infinite

Domain Shards are one of the toughest items to farm for in Jujutsu Infinite, thanks to their low drop rates. But there are some workarounds that will let you get them quickly without having to rely on pure luck. Here’s how to get Domain Shards fast in Jujutsu Infinite.

Recommended Videos

Best methods to get Domain Shards in Jujutsu Infinite

There are three main methods to acquiring Doman Shards in Jujutsu Infinite:

Getting 31 Casino Chips

Convert special Toji or Dagon drops

Spam easy boss fights and open as many chests as you can

Note that all of these methods require you to be at least level 300 minimum.

Casino Chip method

There’s also an alternative method that involves making use of the Casino. Play Ranked PvP and grind 31 Casino Chips; this usually takes around 20 minutes. Then pick any investigation/boss and boost the luck to 300 percent before opening your rewards. This method will net you one or two Legendary items (or more, depending on your luck) on each clear, including Domain Shards. Since you can choose the boss/investigation, you can also farm any weapon you choose.

The Casino method is the fastest way to get Domain Shards. Image via Jujutsu Infinite

Curse Market Conversion method

This is a simple and straightforward method that just requires you to get a few decent clears rather than having to do hundreds and relying completely on luck. Fight Toji or Dagon at the highest possible level and convert their specific drop into Demon Fingers. Make sure to use a Saphire Lotus to guarantee the item drop.

Jujutsu Infinite Sorcerer Killer battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, convert the Demon Fingers, when possible, into Purified Hands and trade the Purified Hands for a Domain Shard at the Curse Market. It takes nine Demon Fingers per Purified Hand, so you’re looking at roughly 45 clears if you only get one Finger per clear since you need five Domain Shards in total.

Treasure Chest grinding method

Another way to get Domain Shards involves spamming easy boss fights to open as many chests as possible. This is because chests all have the same chance of dropping Domain Shards. The best boss for this method is the Nightmare Finger Bearer because it is the quickest and easiest boss on the list. Grind enough chests, and you will eventually find Domain Shards.

Those are all the best methods to get Domain Shards in Jujutsu Infinite. While you’re here, also check out the latest Jujutsu Infinite codes. You can also check out the Jujutsu Piece codes or browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section to find more freebies for all kinds of titles on Roblox.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy