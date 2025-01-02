Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Gojo and Sukuna using their domains with Jujutsu Infinite logo
Make Domain Shard farming easier. Image via Jujutsu Infinite
Category:
Roblox

How to get Domain Shards in Jujutsu Infinite

Learn how to get Domain Shards quickly in Jujutsu Infinite.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Jan 2, 2025 03:23 pm

Domain Shards are one of the toughest items to farm for in Jujutsu Infinite, thanks to their low drop rates. But there are some workarounds that will let you get them quickly without having to rely on pure luck. Here’s how to get Domain Shards fast in Jujutsu Infinite.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Best methods to get Domain Shards in Jujutsu Infinite

There are three main methods to acquiring Doman Shards in Jujutsu Infinite:

  • Getting 31 Casino Chips
  • Convert special Toji or Dagon drops
  • Spam easy boss fights and open as many chests as you can

Note that all of these methods require you to be at least level 300 minimum.

Casino Chip method

There’s also an alternative method that involves making use of the Casino. Play Ranked PvP and grind 31 Casino Chips; this usually takes around 20 minutes. Then pick any investigation/boss and boost the luck to 300 percent before opening your rewards. This method will net you one or two Legendary items (or more, depending on your luck) on each clear, including Domain Shards. Since you can choose the boss/investigation, you can also farm any weapon you choose.

Jujutsu Infinite PvP screen with 1v1 2v2 and Casino option
The Casino method is the fastest way to get Domain Shards. Image via Jujutsu Infinite

Curse Market Conversion method

This is a simple and straightforward method that just requires you to get a few decent clears rather than having to do hundreds and relying completely on luck. Fight Toji or Dagon at the highest possible level and convert their specific drop into Demon Fingers. Make sure to use a Saphire Lotus to guarantee the item drop.

Jujutsu Infinite boss select screen with sorcerer killer for domain shard farm
Jujutsu Infinite Sorcerer Killer battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, convert the Demon Fingers, when possible, into Purified Hands and trade the Purified Hands for a Domain Shard at the Curse Market. It takes nine Demon Fingers per Purified Hand, so you’re looking at roughly 45 clears if you only get one Finger per clear since you need five Domain Shards in total.

Treasure Chest grinding method

Another way to get Domain Shards involves spamming easy boss fights to open as many chests as possible. This is because chests all have the same chance of dropping Domain Shards. The best boss for this method is the Nightmare Finger Bearer because it is the quickest and easiest boss on the list. Grind enough chests, and you will eventually find Domain Shards.

Those are all the best methods to get Domain Shards in Jujutsu Infinite. While you’re here, also check out the latest Jujutsu Infinite codes. You can also check out the Jujutsu Piece codes or browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section to find more freebies for all kinds of titles on Roblox.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
Freelance Writer
After writing for several years across many publications I've found my latest home at Dot Esports, where I plan on putting my years of League and TFT experience to good use as well as covering anything new on the indie side of things. You can find me buried in the neverending gacha grind of Hoyoverse, WuWa, and GFL2.
twitter