Picture showing a player standing near the anvil in the Ancient Archives located in Ancient Isles to craft a fishing rod in Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Roblox

All 10 Rod Recipes in Fisch – Ancient Isle

Here is a comprehensive guide to craft and use the ten new fishing rods in Fisch. 
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Dec 3, 2024 06:01 am

With Fisch’s new update, players can finally craft new fishing rods with unique passives in the Ancient Archives area using the anvil.

After reaching the Ancient Isle island in Roblox’s Fisch, you will have to find the waterfall to the left of the island and use your glider to go inside the waterfall. After that, use the rope to go down, and you should find the puzzle to unlock the Ancient Archives area. You need to use all four Ancient Fragments to unlock the door and use your glider to make your way to the end of the room to find the magical anvil to craft your special fishing rod. 

Here is everything you need to know about the new rod recipes in Roblox Fisch. 

All 10 Rod Recipes in Fisch’s Ancient Archives, listed

Picture showing a player standing near the Anvil in the Ancient Archives to craft a rod in Fisch.
Go close to the anvil and check the fishing rods that you can craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a look at all the craftable fishing rods, including the cost and materials required to make them and add them to your inventory. 

Fishing RodRequired level to unlockCostMaterials needed to craft
Precision Rod40C$ 7,000Two Mythical Driftwood
One Amethyst
One Magic Thread
Wisdom Rod40C$ 50,000Two Mythical Driftwood
One Ruby
One Magic Thread
Resourceful Rod50C$ 15,000Three Amethyst
Two Lunar Driftwood
One Magic Thread
Seasons Rod145C$ 35,000Three Frozen Driftwood
Two Opal
1 Magic Thread
Riptide Rod200C$ 40,000Three Ruby
Three Atlantean Driftwood
One Magic Thread
Voyager Rod400C$ 30,000Three Opal
Three Void Wood
One Magic Thread
The Lost Rod450C$ 50,000Three Lapis Lazuli
Three Ancient Wood
One Ancient Thread
Celestial Rod500C$ 100,000Three Moonstone
Three Moon Wood
One Ancient Thread
Rod of the Eternal King650C$ 250,000Three Inferno Wood
Two Golden Sea Pearl
One Lunar Thread
Rod of the Forgotten Fang750C$ 300,000One Lunar Thread

During the Meteor Events, you can find gems like Moonstone, Amethyst, and others. To get Driftwood of different types, simply catch a regular one using the crab cages and take it to the Appraiser on Moosewood, who sits next to the Merchant to enhance its quality by using money.

If you’re getting your hands on the threads, you need to fish it out or find the Treasure Chest to get these rares and craft your dream fishing rod. 

All 10 Craftable Rod Stats and Passives in Fisch’s Ancient Archives, listed

Picture showing a player standing in the Ancient Archives to craft a rod in Fisch.
Use your glider and fly to the end of the room to use the anvil and craft new rods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a look at all of these new rods’ stats and their passive, which separates them from the existing rods in Fisch

Fishing RodAll statsPassive ability
Precision RodLure Speed: 20 percent
Luck: 150 percent
Control: 0
Resilience: 5 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 12,000kg		N/A
Wisdom RodLure Speed: 0
Luck: 20 percent
Control: 0.05
Resilience: 0
Max Weight of Fish: 800kg		Grants 70-100 percent XP bonus after five successful catches in a row.
Resourceful RodLure Speed: 15 percent
Luck: 20 percent
Control: -0.01
Resilience: 0
Max Weight of Fish: 1,000kg		Doubles the effects of all bait, increasing the efficiency of every catch.
Seasons RodLure Speed: 15 percent
Luck: 25 percent
Control: 0.03
Resilience: 10 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 3,000kg
Boosts fish luck by 20 percent for the current season. Also, it has a chance to give a seasonal mutation based on the present season during the catch.
Riptide RodLure Speed: 15 percent
Luck: 25 percent
Control: 0.05
Resilience: 5 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 3,500kg		The rod fills up its tide meter by 20 percent with each perfect cast. 

At max, it enters High tide where your next three casts have 30 percent Luck and 25 percent Lure Speed.
Voyager RodLure Speed: 15 percent
Luck: 20 percent
Control: -0.02 percent
Resilience: 0
Max Weight of Fish: 2,800kg		All fish have a 25 percent chance of being Fossilised.
The Lost RodLure Speed: 15 percent
Luck: 25 percent
Control: 0.08
Resilience: 5 percent
Max Weight of Fish: 5,000kg		After getting six perfect catches in a row, it boosts Luck by 150 percent for the next three casts.
Celestial RodLure Speed: 30 percent
Luck: 50 percent
Control: 0.06
Resilience: 5 percent
Max Weight of Fish: Infinite		After catching 85 fish, get a 5-minute boost of +50 percent Luck, +30 percent Lure Speed, and +30 percent XP. All caught fish will have the Celestial mutation during this time.
Rod of the Eternal KingLure Speed: 25 percent
Luck: 150 percent
Control: 0.01
Resilience: 0
Max Weight of Fish: 75,00kg		Every 30 seconds, the rod has a 10 percent chance to grant a +150 percent Luck boost for 10 seconds. 
However, if a catch is missed, have a 15 percent chance of immediately catching a higher rarity fish.
Rod of the Forgotten FangLure Speed: 50 percent
Luck: 110 percent
Control: 0.15
Resilience: 25 percent
Max Weight of Fish: Infinite
After five perfect catches, triggers a Megalodon to jump out and deliver a higher-tier fish with a 15-20 percent size buff.

Next, read our guides on finding the Abyssal Enchant Relic and Phoenix Rod in Fisch.

Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
