All 10 Rod Recipes in Fisch – Ancient Isle

With Fisch’s new update, players can finally craft new fishing rods with unique passives in the Ancient Archives area using the anvil.

After reaching the Ancient Isle island in Roblox’s Fisch, you will have to find the waterfall to the left of the island and use your glider to go inside the waterfall. After that, use the rope to go down, and you should find the puzzle to unlock the Ancient Archives area. You need to use all four Ancient Fragments to unlock the door and use your glider to make your way to the end of the room to find the magical anvil to craft your special fishing rod.

Here is everything you need to know about the new rod recipes in Roblox Fisch.

All 10 Rod Recipes in Fisch’s Ancient Archives, listed

Go close to the anvil and check the fishing rods that you can craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a look at all the craftable fishing rods, including the cost and materials required to make them and add them to your inventory.

Fishing Rod Required level to unlock Cost Materials needed to craft Precision Rod 40 C$ 7,000 Two Mythical Driftwood

One Amethyst

One Magic Thread Wisdom Rod 40 C$ 50,000 Two Mythical Driftwood

One Ruby

One Magic Thread Resourceful Rod 50 C$ 15,000 Three Amethyst

Two Lunar Driftwood

One Magic Thread Seasons Rod 145 C$ 35,000 Three Frozen Driftwood

Two Opal

1 Magic Thread Riptide Rod 200 C$ 40,000 Three Ruby

Three Atlantean Driftwood

One Magic Thread Voyager Rod 400 C$ 30,000 Three Opal

Three Void Wood

One Magic Thread The Lost Rod 450 C$ 50,000 Three Lapis Lazuli

Three Ancient Wood

One Ancient Thread Celestial Rod 500 C$ 100,000 Three Moonstone

Three Moon Wood

One Ancient Thread Rod of the Eternal King 650 C$ 250,000 Three Inferno Wood

Two Golden Sea Pearl

One Lunar Thread Rod of the Forgotten Fang 750 C$ 300,000 One Lunar Thread

During the Meteor Events, you can find gems like Moonstone, Amethyst, and others. To get Driftwood of different types, simply catch a regular one using the crab cages and take it to the Appraiser on Moosewood, who sits next to the Merchant to enhance its quality by using money.

If you’re getting your hands on the threads, you need to fish it out or find the Treasure Chest to get these rares and craft your dream fishing rod.

All 10 Craftable Rod Stats and Passives in Fisch’s Ancient Archives, listed

Use your glider and fly to the end of the room to use the anvil and craft new rods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a look at all of these new rods’ stats and their passive, which separates them from the existing rods in Fisch.

Fishing Rod All stats Passive ability Precision Rod Lure Speed: 20 percent

Luck: 150 percent

Control: 0

Resilience: 5 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 12,000kg N/A Wisdom Rod Lure Speed: 0

Luck: 20 percent

Control: 0.05

Resilience: 0

Max Weight of Fish: 800kg Grants 70-100 percent XP bonus after five successful catches in a row. Resourceful Rod Lure Speed: 15 percent

Luck: 20 percent

Control: -0.01

Resilience: 0

Max Weight of Fish: 1,000kg Doubles the effects of all bait, increasing the efficiency of every catch.

Seasons Rod Lure Speed: 15 percent

Luck: 25 percent

Control: 0.03

Resilience: 10 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 3,000kg

Boosts fish luck by 20 percent for the current season. Also, it has a chance to give a seasonal mutation based on the present season during the catch.

Riptide Rod Lure Speed: 15 percent

Luck: 25 percent

Control: 0.05

Resilience: 5 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 3,500kg The rod fills up its tide meter by 20 percent with each perfect cast.



At max, it enters High tide where your next three casts have 30 percent Luck and 25 percent Lure Speed. Voyager Rod Lure Speed: 15 percent

Luck: 20 percent

Control: -0.02 percent

Resilience: 0

Max Weight of Fish: 2,800kg All fish have a 25 percent chance of being Fossilised. The Lost Rod Lure Speed: 15 percent

Luck: 25 percent

Control: 0.08

Resilience: 5 percent

Max Weight of Fish: 5,000kg After getting six perfect catches in a row, it boosts Luck by 150 percent for the next three casts. Celestial Rod Lure Speed: 30 percent

Luck: 50 percent

Control: 0.06

Resilience: 5 percent

Max Weight of Fish: Infinite After catching 85 fish, get a 5-minute boost of +50 percent Luck, +30 percent Lure Speed, and +30 percent XP. All caught fish will have the Celestial mutation during this time. Rod of the Eternal King Lure Speed: 25 percent

Luck: 150 percent

Control: 0.01

Resilience: 0

Max Weight of Fish: 75,00kg Every 30 seconds, the rod has a 10 percent chance to grant a +150 percent Luck boost for 10 seconds.

However, if a catch is missed, have a 15 percent chance of immediately catching a higher rarity fish. Rod of the Forgotten Fang Lure Speed: 50 percent

Luck: 110 percent

Control: 0.15

Resilience: 25 percent

Max Weight of Fish: Infinite

After five perfect catches, triggers a Megalodon to jump out and deliver a higher-tier fish with a 15-20 percent size buff.





