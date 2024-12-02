How to find the Phoenix Rod in Fisch

The Phoenix Rod in Roblox Fisch is one of the new fishing rods you can add to your collection after the recent Ancient Isles update, but you can only get it from a secret cave, which is very hard to reach.

Here is everything you need to know to find and use the Phoenix Rod in Roblox Fisch.

How to get the Phoenix Rod in Fisch

Follow the flowers and fences to find the secret cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here is the mighty Phoenix Rod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Phoenix Rod in Fisch, talk to your island’s Shipwright NPC and spawn your ship to travel to the Ancient Isles island. To find this place, you must take your ship sail between the Snowcap Island and Mushgrove Swamp islands. While sailing your ship, you will face multiple hurdles like explosives and rocks on your way, so you need to navigate your ship around these obstacles to reach the Ancient Isles safely.

After reaching the island, take the zipline to cross the waterfall and reach the Ancient Isles pond. The small body of water is surrounded by the Merchant and other NPCs, but you’ll need to take another zipline near the Inn Keeper to reach a higher elevation and cross the waterfall to find the Meteorist NPC. After that, climb the mountain and make your way to the right side to find pink flowers beneath you, along with two fences.

Jump down from the mountain. You should find a bunch of leaves and plants covering the entrance of a secret cave. Enter the cave, and you should find the glowing Phoenix Rod, available for C$40,000. Along with the Phoenix Rod, you will also find the Eclipse Totem, and Earth Fragment, essential items to open the Ancient Archives’ door.

Is the Phoenix Rod in Fisch worth it?

For its price, the Phoenix Rod is definitely one of the best fishing rods in the update when compared to the Stone Rod, also found on the Ancient Isles. It’s not the best rod to buy but it does have pretty good stats and a very good passive ability, which allows you to earn more money on your fish.

Here are the complete stats for the Phoenix Rod in Fisch:

Lure Speed: 55 percent

55 percent Luck: 30 percent

30 percent Control: 0

0 Resilience: -10 percent

-10 percent Max Weight of Fish: 2800 kg

The high lure speed and a little bit of luck allow you to consistently catch more fish. There is a penalty of negative 10 percent on its resilience, which might affect your odds of reeling in a heavy fish, so you can’t always rely on it to catch the big fish. However, the Phoenix Rod also comes with a passive that sets 40 percent of the fish you catch ablaze with the Scorched effect. While the scorched effect isn’t guaranteed, the fish that do get this effect sells for more money to the Merchant, making the rod a great purchase to earn money.

You can use the money to buy better rods and investing C$40,000 to buy a rod that gives you more money is always a game-changer, especially when money allows you to get more baits and better diving gear to visit more places and unlock rarer rods in the game.

