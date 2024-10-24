The Nocturnal Rod in Roblox Fisch is one of the rarest fishing rods you can obtain to fish and complete your Bestiary, but getting your hands on it can be tricky.

Roblox Fisch lets you cherish your life as a fisherman, where your goal is simple: Catch expensive fish, sell them to earn money, and buy better rods to repeat the grind. However, some fishing rods aren’t available to purchase with the Merchant Brothers, and one of them is the Nocturnal Rod, which is a great addition to your rod collection and helps you catch better fish.

Here’s everything you need to know for getting the Nocturnal Rod in Roblox Fisch.

How to get the Nocturnal Rod in Roblox Fisch

I wonder where this strange whirlpool will take?

To get the Nocturnal Rod in Roblox Fisch, you need to find one of the strange whirlpools in the match which spawns randomly in the ocean. Unlike the regular whirlpools which are simply white circles in the water body, these strange whirlpools have an air stream leaving them, which makes it easy to identify them from a distance.

After you spot the “Strange Whirlpools have opened,” message on your screen, talk to the Shipwright NPC on your island to spawn your boat and head for the open water. However, if you don’t have a boat and you’re still on the starting island, then you need to save some money—or just use the codes and purchase a rowboat from the Shipwright, which is the cheapest option.

Now that you have a boat, you can visit other islands and collect a variety of fish. However, there’s no fixed spot on the ocean where you can locate these whirlpools with the airstream. We found these whirlpools easier to find during the night time, as the airstream is clearly visible and you can sail toward the place to find the strange whirlpool.

Synth sells only one fishing rod and it's Nocturnal.

Once you find a strange whirlpool, exit your boat and jump into the airstream which directly takes you to a strange dark place filled with fluorescent minerals called Vertigo. After reaching Vertigo, go straight, turn right, and find a shop set up by the Synth NPC which sells the Nocturnal Rod for $11,000. You can interact with the rod and purchase it. Other than the rod, Synth sells the Conception Conch, which is the item you need to buy for $444 in-game currency to leave Vertigo and reach the spawn island because there is no other way to leave Vertigo.

Vertigo also has a unique variety of fish, and you can jump down from the shop into the cave to find a small place to fish and gather the unique fish to fill up your Bestiary. However, keep in mind that you cannot fill up your inventory because you won’t be able to purchase the Conception Conch and escape Vertigo.

Is the Nocturnal Rod in Roblox Fisch worth it?

The Nocturnal rod is good for catching all kinds of fish.

The Nocturnal Rod in Roblox Fisch is definitely one of the most versatile fishing rods and it will help you to fill up your Bestiary quickly. Unlike other rods, the Nocturnal Rod can catch nocturnal fish during the day as well as day-time fish during the night. The rod can be game-changing, as it takes away your pain to always find the perfect time of the day to target fish and focus on the other factors.

Here are the complete stats for the Nocturnal Rod in Roblox Fisch:

Lure Speed: -10 percent

-10 percent Luck: 70 percent

70 percent Control: 0

0 Resilience: 0

0 Max Weight of Fish: 2000 kg

Typically, to catch a fish like the Eel, you will have to wait till the night and hope other factors align so that you can catch it for the Bestiary. However, it will be harder to achieve for other legendary and mythical fish whose spawn rate is very small, and getting the conditions right every time you use the Nocturnal Rod would be ideal to get those fish quickly.

The only standout feature apart from its special ability in the Nocturnal Rod is the 70 Luck, which is quite good for players who are transitioning from the mid game to the late game and are just looking to catch rare fish. The penalty of lure speed is just 10 percent, so it isn’t that bad, but if you’re someone who is looking to get rare fish to earn more money, you can get better rods than this one.

Next up, you can read our guides to find the Red Drum fish or purchase the Destiny Rod in Roblox Fisch.

