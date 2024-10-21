How to get the Destiny Rod in Fisch Roblox

The Destiny Rod is one of the best Rods in Fisch, but you won’t find it with any merchant in the game. You can find it in an unmarked place in the ocean, though you’ll have to complete an achievement before you can get a chance to buy it.

Recommended Videos

How to get the Destiny Rod in Fisch

It’s easy to miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find the Destiny Rod with Caleia in an unmarked place called the Arch. It’s located near Moosewood, where you first spawn in Fisch, and Mushgrove Swamp. Grab your boat and turn right as soon as you leave Moosewood and head towards the Mushgrove Swamp. Before you arrive, you’ll see a stone arch to the left of Mushgrove Swamp.

I ended up missing the Arch and reached the Mushgrove Swamp before because it didn’t render fast enough for me to see. If you head towards the Mushgrove Swamp and don’t see the Arch, go back a bit and sail to the left slowly so it can render.

Talk to Caleia

Caleia won’t say anything about the Destiny Rod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get to the Arch, you’ll see a character dressed in blue sitting on the left side of the Arch’s base just swinging their feet in the water. Their name is Caleia, and they’ll ask to see your Bestiary. Show them everything you’ve collected thus far and they’ll tell you you need to discover 70 percent of all the fish in the game. You’ll be able to buy the Destiny Rod for 190,000 C$ once you have completed her request.

How to complete 70 percent of the Bestiary in Fisch

You’ll have to explore and fish a lot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll have to catch at least 98 or 99 different types of fish to complete 70 percent of the Bestiary since there are 141 slots in it. This is simple math: There are 141 total fish types in the game and 70 percent of 141 is 98.7. When you open your Bestiary, you’ll see that at the bottom of the menu is the percentage of how many fish you already discovered from the total of fish types there are in Fisch.

There are common, uncommon, unusual, rare, legendary, and mythical fish. To catch more than 90 fish, you’ll have to catch some rare and legendary fish plus all the common, uncommon, and unusual fish. It will take some time before you can even gain access to the Destiny Rod, but selling all the fish you catch to complete the bestiary and the codes you can use will easily get you the 190,000 C$ to buy it.

Destiny Rod stats in Fisch

Here are all the stats for the Destiny Rod in Fisch:

Lure Speed : -10 percent

: -10 percent Luck : 250 percent

: 250 percent Control : 0

: 0 Resilience : 0 percent

: 0 percent Max Kg: 2000kg

The best part of the Destiny Rod is the boost you get to your chances of getting rarer fish. Other types of rods have the best stats for Lure Speed, Control, Resilience, and Maximum Weight. But this one has the best Luck stat in the entire game.

If you combine the Destiny Rod with the baits available in the game, you can increase the Luck stat even further for specific fish that prefer that bait or improve the Resilience or the Lure Speed stats, especially because the Destiny Rod has a Control stat of zero.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy