How to catch the Red Drum fish in Roblox Fisch

One of the Angler quests requires you to fish a Red Drum, a Common fish in Roblox’s Fisch. It shouldn’t be too difficult to catch, and you won’t need any special Rod or bait. You just have to fish in the right location in the right season.

Where to catch the Red Drum fish in Roblox Fisch

The Red Drum likes cold waters in Fisch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find the Red Drum on Snowcap Island in Fisch. Leaving from Moosewood—the starting island—get on your boat, and head South East by turning to the left. The name tag of the island will appear in the distance once you get close enough, then you just have to follow it.

Ice is the easiest thing to catch on this island, but you can also find other 14 fish types on Snowcap Island, including two Mythical, one Legendary, and one Rare. Here are all the fish you can catch while trying to get the Red Drum:

Arctic Char (Uncommon)

Blackfish (Uncommon)

Bluegill (Common)

Burbot (Uncommon)

Glacier Pike (Unusual)

Glacierfish (Mythical)

Grayling (Common)

Herring (Common)

Lingcod (Unusual)

Pollock (Common)

Pond Emperor (Legendary)

Ringle (Mythical)

Skipjack Tuna (Unusual)

Sturgeon (Rare)

What bait to use to catch the Red Drum in Roblox Fisch

The preferred bait of the Red Drum is the Insect. It has a Preferred Luck of 35 and a Lure Speed of five, but the important thing is that it increases the chance of catching the Red Drum. It’s also the preferred bait of the other three fish from Snowcap Island.

The Insect bait will also increase the chances of catching Bluegill, Grayling, and Glacier Pike. Since the Red Drum is a Common fish, you don’t necessarily need to use any bait. I caught it for the first time without using the Insect bait with a Plastic Rod.

When to catch the Red Drum fish in Roblox Fisch

It’s just a common fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Red Drum during Spring and Autumn. As for the daytime and the weather, you can catch the Red Drum at any time in any weather. Even though the Snowcap name indicates it will be winter, the season won’t change when you get there.

Although the daytime wasn’t supposed to influence whether the fish could be caught or not, I spent all my insect bait trying to catch it during the night. As soon as the sun rose, I caught a Sinister Red Drum. I just had to try a couple more times and managed to catch the normal Red Drum.

