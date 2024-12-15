Forgot password
Picture showing the Ancient Isles skin crate shop in Fisch to get rod skins.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Roblox

All rod skins in Fisch and how to unlock them

Here is a complete list of all the rod skins in Fisch. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Dec 15, 2024 12:15 pm

Fisch’s latest Christmas update brings a myriad of skins for everyone and the best part is that you don’t need to spend any Robux to buy them and you can simply use the in-game currency earned from selling your hard-earned fish.

Here is everything you need to know about obtaining fishing rod skins in Roblox’s Fisch and making your existing powerful rods look breathtaking.

Table of contents

All fishing rod skins in Fisch, listed 

You can buy the skin crates to unlock new skins for the fishing rods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three types of skin crates that you can open in Fisch. The skin merchants can be found on Moosewood Island and Ancient Isles Island, where you can interact with them to get the crate in your inventory. After that, you can take the crate in your hand by clicking on the item from your backpack and open it to randomly land on a fishing rod skin. You don’t have any way of controlling the spins, so you might need to buy a few crates and try your luck at the mercy of the RNG gods to get your preferred skin.

To use these skins, you need to have a fishing rod that fits it, as each is exclusive to a single variety of fishing rod. Therefore, you need to be very picky with the crates you can open to unlock the skins you can use immediately with your existing rods.  

Here is a look at all three crates from different areas in Fisch, which lets you a shot at getting your favorite skin for different fishing rods:

All Moosewood Crate Collection Skins (C$ 25,000)

Picture showing the Moosewood skin crate rod skins in Fisch.
Starter island crate. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fishing Rod SkinRarity Rolling ChanceUsable Rod for skin
Crowned Glory Legendary 1.41 percent Kings Rod
Emberlight RareRare 7.04 percent Mythical Rod
Celestial AuroraRare 7.04 percent Aurora Rod
Sage’s StaffCommon 14.08 percentWisdom Rod
Archer’s MarkCommon 14.08 percentPrecision Rod
Forager’s TwigCommon 28.17 percentResourceful Rod
Polar Common 28.17 percentMagnet Rod

All Desolate Crate Collection Skins (C$ 75,000)

Picture showing the Desolate Isles skin crate rod skins in Fisch.
Mid-range crate. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fishing Rod SkinRarity Rolling ChanceUsable Rod for skin
Stormbreaker TridentLegendary 1.41 percent Trident Rod
Ocean MonarchRare 7.04 percent Kings Rod
Fallen AngelRare 7.04 percent Destiny Rod
Nebula Common 14.08 percentAurora Rod
Abyssal WreckCommon 14.08 percentSunken Rod
Sage’s Staff Common 28.17 percentWisdom Rod
Archer’s MarkCommon 28.17 percentPrecision Rod

All Ancient Isles Crate Collection Skins (C$ 175,000)

Picture showing the Ancient Isles skin crate rod skins in Fisch.
The most expensive skin crate. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fishing Rod SkinRarity Rolling ChanceUsable Rod for skin
Cursed FangLegendary 1.41 percent The Forgotten Fang Rod
Dark MonarchRare 7.04 percent Rod of the Eternal King
Abyssal Trenchkeeper Rare 7.04 percent Rod of the Depths
Lunar HaloCommon 14.08 percentCelestial Rod
The Lost RelicCommon 14.08 percentLost Rod
Driftwood VoyagerCommon 28.17 percentVoyager Rod
Tempest Common 28.17 percentRiptide Rod

Once you get your preferred fishing skin, go to your Equipment Box and click on the edit option on the right corner of your fishing rod to add your cosmetic and stand out from the crowd.

Why can’t I purchase skin crates and get fishing rod skins in Fisch?

The skin crates are currently not available in some countries where they collide with the country’s anti-gambling laws, so you won’t be able to purchase the skin crates and spin the wheel to get a shot at getting the skins. If you do talk to the skin crate Merchant, he won’t show you the menu to buy the crates and simply tell you that it “wasn’t made for you.”

At the time of writing this piece, the developer has not given a public statement clarifying the availability of fishing rod skins in different countries. 

Next up, you can read our guides to get the Astral Rod and catch Megalodon in Fisch

