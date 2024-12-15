All rod skins in Fisch and how to unlock them

Fisch’s latest Christmas update brings a myriad of skins for everyone and the best part is that you don’t need to spend any Robux to buy them and you can simply use the in-game currency earned from selling your hard-earned fish.

Here is everything you need to know about obtaining fishing rod skins in Roblox’s Fisch and making your existing powerful rods look breathtaking.

All fishing rod skins in Fisch, listed

You can buy the skin crates to unlock new skins for the fishing rods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three types of skin crates that you can open in Fisch. The skin merchants can be found on Moosewood Island and Ancient Isles Island, where you can interact with them to get the crate in your inventory. After that, you can take the crate in your hand by clicking on the item from your backpack and open it to randomly land on a fishing rod skin. You don’t have any way of controlling the spins, so you might need to buy a few crates and try your luck at the mercy of the RNG gods to get your preferred skin.

To use these skins, you need to have a fishing rod that fits it, as each is exclusive to a single variety of fishing rod. Therefore, you need to be very picky with the crates you can open to unlock the skins you can use immediately with your existing rods.

Here is a look at all three crates from different areas in Fisch, which lets you a shot at getting your favorite skin for different fishing rods:

All Moosewood Crate Collection Skins (C$ 25,000)

Starter island crate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fishing Rod Skin Rarity Rolling Chance Usable Rod for skin Crowned Glory Legendary 1.41 percent Kings Rod Emberlight Rare Rare 7.04 percent Mythical Rod Celestial Aurora Rare 7.04 percent Aurora Rod Sage’s Staff Common 14.08 percent Wisdom Rod Archer’s Mark Common 14.08 percent Precision Rod Forager’s Twig Common 28.17 percent Resourceful Rod Polar Common 28.17 percent Magnet Rod

All Desolate Crate Collection Skins (C$ 75,000)

Mid-range crate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fishing Rod Skin Rarity Rolling Chance Usable Rod for skin Stormbreaker Trident Legendary 1.41 percent Trident Rod Ocean Monarch Rare 7.04 percent Kings Rod Fallen Angel Rare 7.04 percent Destiny Rod Nebula Common 14.08 percent Aurora Rod Abyssal Wreck Common 14.08 percent Sunken Rod Sage’s Staff Common 28.17 percent Wisdom Rod Archer’s Mark Common 28.17 percent Precision Rod

All Ancient Isles Crate Collection Skins (C$ 175,000)

The most expensive skin crate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fishing Rod Skin Rarity Rolling Chance Usable Rod for skin Cursed Fang Legendary 1.41 percent The Forgotten Fang Rod Dark Monarch Rare 7.04 percent Rod of the Eternal King Abyssal Trenchkeeper Rare 7.04 percent Rod of the Depths Lunar Halo Common 14.08 percent Celestial Rod The Lost Relic Common 14.08 percent Lost Rod Driftwood Voyager Common 28.17 percent Voyager Rod Tempest Common 28.17 percent Riptide Rod

Once you get your preferred fishing skin, go to your Equipment Box and click on the edit option on the right corner of your fishing rod to add your cosmetic and stand out from the crowd.

Why can’t I purchase skin crates and get fishing rod skins in Fisch?

The skin crates are currently not available in some countries where they collide with the country’s anti-gambling laws, so you won’t be able to purchase the skin crates and spin the wheel to get a shot at getting the skins. If you do talk to the skin crate Merchant, he won’t show you the menu to buy the crates and simply tell you that it “wasn’t made for you.”

At the time of writing this piece, the developer has not given a public statement clarifying the availability of fishing rod skins in different countries.

Next up, you can read our guides to get the Astral Rod and catch Megalodon in Fisch.

