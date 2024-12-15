How to get and use the Candy Cane Rod in Fisch

Fischmas is here in Fisch and one of the new festive fishing rods, the Candy Cane Rod is available for a bargain price at a Christmas-themed area in the game.

Roblox’s Fisch is celebrating Fischmas with new fishing rods, limited-time fish, ships, a new special area, and many more. If you’re already in the Christmas mood, you can use your money to buy the beginner-friendly Candy Cane rod, which comes at an affordable price.

Here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on the new Candy Cane Rod in Fisch.

How to get the Candy Cane Rod in Fisch?

Here is the Santa’s Workshop. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Candy Cane Rod in kept on the table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Candy Cane Rod in Fisch, you’ll have to use an existing free item from your inventory to transport yourself to the Winter Village. It should be in your backpack, and you can select it. After selecting it, interact anywhere on the screen to shake i,t and the game will transport you to the Winter Village, which comes with a new bestiary, new Christmas-themed bait crates, and many more things.

After reaching the place, walk straight to the end of the path until you stumble upon the Santa’s Workshop building near the Christmas tree with presents. Enter the workshop and turn right to find the Candy Cane Rod on the table next to the fireplace. Pay $C 1,500 to purchase it and use it in your adventures.

Is the Candy Cane Rod in Fisch worth it?

The stats aren’t good but it might have a good use for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Candy Cane Rod is a great rod to dive into the Christmas vibe with candy canes, but it’s definitely not the one you’d want to use if you’re a mid-to-late-game player. However, as the price is quite low, we’ll still recommend getting it as it is a limited-time rod, and it’s also a reasonable early-game choice for a little variety in your equipment box.

The rod’s Candy Cane passive ability gives you a 10 percent chance to get the festive mutation on your fish, increasing its value by 1.4 times its original price. You can sell the fish to the Merchants on any island. You can also get the festive mutation

Here are the complete stats for the Candy Cane Rod in Roblox Fisch:

Lure Speed: 10 percent

10 percent Luck: 25 percent

25 percent Control: 0.01

0.01 Resilience: -2 percent

-2 percent Max Weight of Fish: 150 kg

At first glance, none of the rod’s stats seem quite appealing but there is a silver lining: The max weight is usually deemed good when it is higher in number, but in this particular case, you can use this rod to farm precious tiny things like Driftwood, which will help you in crafting new rods in the Ancient Archives. As the max weight is very low, you can comfortably put the lucky enchantment on your rod and use it to collect crafting materials.

