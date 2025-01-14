Best bait and rod to catch Algae in Fisch

Fisch’s latest Golden Tide update brings Dr. Glimmerfin to Moosewood Island, and the scientist needs your help to get four Algae samples in exchange for rewards.

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple limited events, and Dr. Glimmerfin is trying to gather Algae samples to activate his machine and harness the great power of the Golden Tide. These Algae spawn randomly and can be tough to get, but you can use our strategies and the right kind of bait and fishing rod to enhance your chances of adding them to your collection.

Here is everything you need to know about the baits and fishing rods you can use to catch more Algae in Fisch.

All the best baits and rods to catch Algae in Fisch

Bring your hard-warned Algae to Dr. Glimmerfin for free rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Four kinds of Algae spawn randomly near prominent islands such as Ancient Isles, Snowcap Island, Forsaken Shores Island, and Mushgrove Swamp. Once the Algae pool spawns near these islands, you should be notified via in-game announcements, and you will need to get your boat out to make your way to the spot.

These Algae pools are marked as other prominent islands, so you shouldn’t find it hard to locate them. Along with the location, you should also see the number of Algae up for grabs, which is one to two, depending on the location. After reaching the area, you need to fish as much as possible to net one of these Algae.

These Algae don’t have a preferred bait like other fish in Fisch. You can catch them at any rank. So, you can use a few strategies that have helped me and other high-level players catch their Algae with relative ease:

Choose a High-Lure Rod: Because the chances of getting Algae are completely random, you want a high-lure speed fishing rod like No-Life Rod or others to quickly fish as much as possible to stumble upon the Algae faster than others. That’s when lure speed comes in clutch as it helps you catch many fish, making it easier for you to get Algae in your fishing rod than other slow fishermen in the area.

Because the chances of getting Algae are completely random, you want a high-lure speed fishing rod like No-Life Rod or others to quickly fish as much as possible to stumble upon the Algae faster than others. That’s when lure speed comes in clutch as it helps you catch many fish, making it easier for you to get Algae in your fishing rod than other slow fishermen in the area. High lure, luck, and resilience baits: The best kind of baits that you can use to get your Algae are Sea Weed and Weird Algaem, and these two baits have worked for me to get the Algae. However, don’t be afraid to experiment with other baits that complement the weakness of your existing fishing rod and make it a fast fish-catching machine to get your precious Algae.

If you don’t catch the Algae in time or let someone else take them out before the pool despawns, you’ll have to wait for the next Algae pool to resume your hunt for the free rewards. Once you catch all the different types of Algae from their pools, it’s time to head back to Moosewood and cash in your reward for the hard work.

All rewards for giving Algae to Dr. Glimmerfin in Fisch

Dr. Glimmerfin will provide you with four rewards. These include:

Free rewards Algae Submission needed “Glimmerfin’s Pupil” Title One Glimmer Bobber Two Firework Rod Three Dr. Glimmerfin’s Boat Four

The standout reward is the Firework Rod, which has decent stats, but its passive lets you get the 15 percent chance to get the Firework Mutation, which sells the fish for three and half times their actual value to the Merchant. It also reduces Eternal Frost Whale’s progress speed by 20 percent and gives a slight boost in encountering them in the Golden Tide pools.

The last reward is also the first of its kind as Dr. Glimmerfin’s Boat has ample seats for multiple players, and if you play Fisch with a huge number of friends, this boat is perfect for making your way to different islands together in a huge vehicle. It doesn’t have the best speed, but its huge space makes it a great choice for players who like to travel in a group.

Next, read our guides to learn about all the Exalted Relic Enchants and complete Golden Tide Bestiary in Fisch.

