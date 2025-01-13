Forgot password
How to complete Golden Tide Bestiary in Fisch

Here is a complete list of all the limited-time fish in the Golden Tide Bestiary.
The latest Golden Tide update in Fisch gives players a limited-time bestiary to fill, but because it’s time-sensitive, it might be hard for you to complete it before the event ends.

Roblox’s Fisch lets you catch different species of fish and fill up your bestiary. While islands have permanent bestiaries, limited-time events bring rare fish you can only catch during the event. After the event ends, you cannot catch these fish—you can only obtain them by training with other players.

Here’s everything you need to know about filling up the Golden Tide Bestiary in Fisch.

All Golden Tide Bestiary fish in Fisch

To catch the fish in the Golden Tide Bestiary, you need to locate the Golden Tide pools, which spawn randomly around random points of interest in the ocean. Similar to the normal Vertigo Whirlpools, these places have a golden airstream around them. You can catch all the limited-time fish near this area.

Before you find these Golden Tide, you can invest in a fishing rod with high resilience and lure speed to make your life easier. High lure speed lets you quickly reel in your fish and wrap your bestiary as the Golden Tide pools expire after a set time. You also need resilience to catch the Eternal Frost Whale, a tough fish to reel in. You can also use the new Exalted Enchants and put them on your fishing rods to make it easier.

Here’s a complete table of all the limited-time fish found in Golden Tide pools and the unique baits that you’ll need to use to catch them in Fisch:

FishRarityWeatherTime of daySeasonBait
Tidal PikeLimitedAnyAnyAnyNight Shrimp
Confetti SharkLimitedAnyAnyAnyDeep Coral
Eternal FrostwhaleLimitedAnyAnyAnyShark Head
Hourglass BassLimitedAnyAnyAnyAurora Bait
Countdown PerchLimitedAnyAnyAnyWeird Algae

If you’re still struggling with the luck, you can use the Aurora Totem and increase your server’s luck by six times, making it easier to catch the limited-time fish. To stack up your baits, try heading to Terrapin Island and purchasing the Quality Bait crates. They will cover you for the three main baits: Night Shrimp, Weird Algae, and Shark Head. To get the Deep Coral, you need to open the Coral Geodes. Lastly, you must use your stock of Aurora Bait from the Advent event in Fischmas to get the last fish.

Once you complete the bestiary, you will receive the Tidal Master Title, which you can add to your name while chatting with other players in Fisch

Next, check out our guides to learn about unlocking the Crystalized Rod and getting Rod of the Exalted One in Fisch.

