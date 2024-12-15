Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dress to Impress model in the Greek Temple.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

What to do at the Greek Temple in Dress to Impress

A secret new area?
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
|

Published: Dec 14, 2024 08:46 pm

The huge winter update in Dress to Impress brought forth a new Christmas-themed quest with plenty of new items and codes to take advantage of, but you might have missed the secret Greek Temple map that snuck its way into the game.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about the Greek Temple in Dress to Impress.

How to get to the Greek Temple in Dress to Impress

While you might assume the Greek Temple has no connection to all of the holiday festivities, you actually have to play through the Winter Quest before accessing the hidden map. To unlock the Greek Temple, work your way through the first two chapters of the quest.

Code input screen at the fountain in Dress to Impress.
Stop by the fountain before saving Santa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the point in Chapter Two where you must decide between three sleigh paths, go with the sleigh on the left. Interact with the large fountain and input the code “Palingenesia” to unlock full access to the temple. You will not be automatically transported to the new location.

Dress to Impress model standing in the train station.
Teleport to the Greek Temple from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead, head back to the train station where your winter adventure began. Inside the station, turn right and look for the boarded-up area. This area is easy to miss while you’re busy saving Christmas but it’s hidden in plain sight across from the chapter portals. Interact with the boarded area to teleport to the Greek Temple.

Everything you can do at the Greek Temple in Dress to Impress

Dress to Impress character sailing away on a ship.
This cutscene only leaves us with more questions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you arrive at the Greek Temple, you’ll watch a cutscene that adds to the game’s lore. A deer transforms into a girl resembling Lana, the brown-haired nail lady, who then sails away on a boat. There’s also a mysterious male character whom the girl refers to as “O.”

Dress to Impress model standing on a dock in the Greek Temple map.
Walk around this mysterious new map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the cutscene ends, you’re free to roam around and explore the map as much as you want. You’ll find statues, destroyed pillars, wells, boats, a waterfall, and more. At the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be anything to interact with on the map to trigger or unlock more content. 

Perhaps there will be more to do in a future update as we dive deeper into the Lana lore. On the flip side, it’s also possible the whole area will disappear once the Winter Quest event ends.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Karli Iwamasa
Karli Iwamasa
Karli is a freelance writer and editor for Dot Esports based in the Bay Area. She mostly writes about Pokémon with a focus on competitive VGC but also enjoys VALORANT.