What to do at the Greek Temple in Dress to Impress

The huge winter update in Dress to Impress brought forth a new Christmas-themed quest with plenty of new items and codes to take advantage of, but you might have missed the secret Greek Temple map that snuck its way into the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Greek Temple in Dress to Impress.

How to get to the Greek Temple in Dress to Impress

While you might assume the Greek Temple has no connection to all of the holiday festivities, you actually have to play through the Winter Quest before accessing the hidden map. To unlock the Greek Temple, work your way through the first two chapters of the quest.

Stop by the fountain before saving Santa. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the point in Chapter Two where you must decide between three sleigh paths, go with the sleigh on the left. Interact with the large fountain and input the code “Palingenesia” to unlock full access to the temple. You will not be automatically transported to the new location.

Teleport to the Greek Temple from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Instead, head back to the train station where your winter adventure began. Inside the station, turn right and look for the boarded-up area. This area is easy to miss while you’re busy saving Christmas but it’s hidden in plain sight across from the chapter portals. Interact with the boarded area to teleport to the Greek Temple.

Everything you can do at the Greek Temple in Dress to Impress

This cutscene only leaves us with more questions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you arrive at the Greek Temple, you’ll watch a cutscene that adds to the game’s lore. A deer transforms into a girl resembling Lana, the brown-haired nail lady, who then sails away on a boat. There’s also a mysterious male character whom the girl refers to as “O.”

Walk around this mysterious new map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the cutscene ends, you’re free to roam around and explore the map as much as you want. You’ll find statues, destroyed pillars, wells, boats, a waterfall, and more. At the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be anything to interact with on the map to trigger or unlock more content.

Perhaps there will be more to do in a future update as we dive deeper into the Lana lore. On the flip side, it’s also possible the whole area will disappear once the Winter Quest event ends.

