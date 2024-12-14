How to complete the Winter Christmas quest in Dress to Impress

The big Dress to Impress winter update is finally here, and it comes with a brand-new quest to save Santa Claus after he’s kidnapped by the mysterious Agamemnon.

Recommended Videos

Like previous quests in Dress to Impress, this Christmas-themed adventure has three chapters to complete to earn rewards. We’ll break down each section to help you through all the missions and save Christmas.

How to beat the Christmas Winter Quest in Dress to Impress

To start the quest, click “Server” at the top of your screen and join the Winter Quest server. This teleports you to a snowy town decorated with Christmas cheer. You’ll automatically receive a postcard from Santa as a warm welcome. Head to the train station and begin your journey in one of the Chapter One portals. You may choose to tackle the quest alone or with fellow players.

Each chapter serves as a checkpoint, so don’t worry about completing it all in one go or on your first try.

How to complete Dress to Impress Winter Quest Chapter One

After entering Chapter One, you learn Santa has been kidnapped, and it’s your job to save him. Look for the sign pointing you toward Santa’s Workshop and enter the cabin.

Be one of Santa’s helpers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first task is to fill gift boxes with toys such as dolls, trains, and dinosaurs as they move along a conveyor belt. Work quickly and accurately to box all your gifts in two minutes.

Don’t fall in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once that’s done, you must work through the Candy Forest Obby. Use your jumping skills to cross a freezing river without falling in. It starts simple, with basic candy platforms to hop across and gets progressively harder with bouncy platforms that launch you into the air and swinging candy canes to knock you off.

If you accidentally fall into the water, you must thaw out with timed clicking before restarting the obstacle course. This was the most frustrating and tedious part of the whole quest for me, as one wrong move will send you right back to the beginning.

After the river, climb up the wall by jumping on the peppermint platforms until you reach the top.

How to complete Dress to Impress Winter Quest Chapter Two

Chapter Two takes you on two rides: one on a reindeer and one on a sleigh. This is the easiest of the three chapters.

Soar through the sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For your first ride, rush through the air on one of the reindeer. Use the left and right arrow keys to glide through holiday wreaths while dodging snowmen and giant gift boxes. If you make it through, you’ll end up in front of three sleighs. Hop into the sleigh on the left.

Go left. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The short rollercoaster ride brings you to a mysterious fountain. Enter the code “Palingenesia” at the fountain. Inputting the code is not required to complete the quest, but it unlocks the secret Greek Temple map.

Leave the fountain area by walking down the long, icy tunnel. This leads you to your final destination, where Santa is hiding.

How to complete Dress to Impress Winter Quest Chapter Three

Start Chapter Three by opening the door at the end of the tunnel. To open the door, you must click your mouse when the moving target is within the green area. Continue to do this until the door finally opens.

Time it right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At this point, you meet Santa Claus, but he’s not his usual jolly self. Instead, he’s being controlled by Agamemnon. Your final mission is to defeat Santa and free him from Agamemnon’s power.

How to complete Save Santa Claus from Agamemnon’s evil!

Santa boss battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two stages to the boss battle, meaning you’ll have to chunk down Santa’s HP bar twice, but they work the same way. You must throw presents at Santa in both stages while avoiding his attacks until his HP hits zero. The presents randomly spawn around the map, so you’ll be running around a lot. You also have limited health for each stage, so avoid taking too many hits.

All Dress to Impress Winter Quest rewards

Elsa? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As thanks for saving Santa, you receive the Ice Queen set after completing the Winter Quest. The Ice Queen set includes a long gown, heels, and gloves with a frosty aesthetic.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy