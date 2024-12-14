Dress to Impress fountain code solution

If you’ve played through the new Winter Quest in Dress to Impress, you may have stumbled upon a mysterious fountain along the way. This fountain holds the key to unlocking a secret map in the game.

Recommended Videos

It sounds straightforward, but you might’ve encountered weird issues like I did. Here’s everything you need to know about the fountain code and how to input it in Dress to Impress.

How to get to the fountain in the Dress to Impress Winter Quest

You can visit the fountain during Chapter Two of the Winter Quest before saving Santa. This means you’ll need to have completed Chapter One’s tasks (Santa’s Workshop and the Candy Forest Obby).

After riding the reindeer in Chapter Two, you’re forced to choose between three different sleigh paths. The left sleigh will take you directly to the fountain.

What is the fountain code in Dress to Impress?

Type the code in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you interact with the fountain, you will be prompted to enter a code.

The fountain code is: Palingenesia

What to do if the fountain code is not working

Some players have reported an issue where they are unable to input the code at the fountain. When I experienced this issue, I could not see my character or click the text box to type the code after entering that section of the map.

To fix this, use the scroll wheel on your mouse to zoom out until you can see your character again. That should now allow you to move your cursor as usual and click the text box for the code. This seems like a small bug that may be patched in the future.

What is the fountain code reward in Dress to Impress?

A new map to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you initially redeem the code at the fountain, the game doesn’t tell you exactly what you’ve earned. However, if you return to the train station at the beginning of the Winter Quest, you’ll notice you now have access to a new area.

As you enter the train station, turn right and interact with the boarded-up area. This will teleport you to the beautiful Greek Temple map. You’ll watch an interesting cutscene before being given the freedom to explore the new environment.

Since the Greek Temple is currently only accessible through the train station, it could be a temporary map that’ll disappear once the Winter Quest is over. So if you don’t want to miss out, be sure to redeem the fountain code (along with the other holiday codes) while the Winter Quest still is around.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy