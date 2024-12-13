Forgot password
A player with blond hair wearing a long light purple Petal Dress in Dress to Impress.
Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports
How to get the Petal Dress in Dress to Impress

Act fast to get it while you can before it's gone forever.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Dec 13, 2024 03:58 pm

There are lots of readily available items around the lobby you can use to create the perfect look in Dress to Impress, but some of the best ones you can get require a bit of extra work to acquire. This is the case with the exclusive Petal Dress.

Once you get this item, it’s yours to keep forever, but it’s not easy to acquire which means you may need some help figuring out how to get it in your collection. Here’s how to get the Petal Dress in Dress to Impress.

How to get the DTI Petal Dress

A short purple Petal Dress in Dress to Impress.
It’s a stunning and highly versatile item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Petal Dress in DTI by redeeming a code within three hours of the winter update launching on Dec. 14. This item is only available for a short amount of time, so you have to act quickly if you want to add it to your collection.

DTI Petal Dress code

The code for claiming the Petal Dress in DTI is WINTERUPDATE. You can redeem this code by:

  • Opening DTI.
  • Selecting the bag icon in the bottom left corner.
  • Typing WINTERUPDATE into the code box.
  • Selecting the Redeem button.

Once you’ve entered the code, head into a changing room to put on your new Petal Dress. It’s part of your collection forever, but you can only access it through this room as is the case with all code and special event items.

The code WINTERUPDATE in the codes box in Dress to Impress.
Enter the code and start using your new dress immediately after. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

How long is the Petal Dress available in DTI?

The Petal Dress is only available to redeem from 10am CT to 1pm CT on Dec. 14. If you log on any later and try to use the code, it won’t work because you must claim it within this short three-hour window.

Petal Dress toggles in DTI

The Petal Dress has three toggles; it can be a ballgown, a short dress that flares inwards, or a short dress that flares outwards. This dress can also have special animated particles on it for some extra sparkle, so there are plenty of toggles you can use to truly customize it. It’s a great item to use for many unique themes like Divine Being, Eldritch Horror, and Surrealism.

Will the Petal Dress come back in DTI?

The Petal Dress will never be available again once the three-hour window to claim it has concluded. This means you can only get it right after the winter update launches.

As long as you acquire the dress during the timeframe, you can use it forever, as it remains a permanent part of your dresser. It can be accessed at any time through the changing room. If you miss out on it, there are still lots of other DTI codes you can redeem like the Axe and Scythe, Mermaid TailCaseOh’s kitty, and Lashes.

