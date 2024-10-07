How to get the Axe and Scythe in Dress to Impress

Accessories are some of the best ways to elevate your look in Dress to Impress. There are plenty of great ones you can find around the lobby, but some are secret. This is the case for the Axe and Scythe, and you may need help getting them.

The Axe and the Scythe are two of the most unique accessories you can get. They’re super essential items for the many fantasy themes you’ll encounter, so here’s how to get the Axe and Scythe in Roblox‘s Dress to Impress.

How to get an Axe in Dress to Impress

An axe for your troubles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Axe in Dress to Impress, you have to redeem the code S3M_0W3N_Y4Y. Redeeming codes can be a bit tricky, so if you’re not familiar with this process, here’s how to do it.

Open Dress to Impress. You have to be in the game to redeem all Dress to Impress codes.

Locate and select the bag icon . It’s near the bottom left corner of the screen and has the word code right next to it.

. It’s near the bottom left corner of the screen and has the word code right next to it. Type S3M_0W3N_Y4Y into the code box . This box is right underneath where it says DTI codes after you select the bag icon.

. This box is right underneath where it says DTI codes after you select the bag icon. Select the pink checkmark. This button is right by the code box and as soon as you choose it, the Axe is added to your collection.

When typing the code for this item, make sure you use a zero and not the letter O in the second section. The code only works if it’s a zero, so if it’s not working, you’ve spelled the code correctly, or try copying the code directly from here to avoid any potential errors.

How to get a Scythe in Dress to Impress

You can unlock the Scythe by redeeming the code S3M_0W3N_Y4Y in Dress to Impress. The Axe and Scythe are technically the same item, so you gain access to both when you enter this code. If you already have the Axe, you have the Scythe too—you don’t need to do anything else to obtain this item.

Since both the Axe and Scythe are the same item, it can be tricky to figure out how to swap between them. It might take you a bit to get used to using this item, but once you’re familiar with it, you’ll be ready to face any theme you encounter.

You can create some pretty cool looks using this item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use the Axe and Scythe in Dress to Impress

The Axe and Scythe item has nine different toggles you can use to customize its appearance and position. Navigating between them can be finnicky, so here’s a breakdown of how to use the Axe and Scythe in Dress to Impress.

Equip the Axe and Scythe item from the codes page . This is the same page where you previously entered the code.

. This is the same page where you previously entered the code. Select the inventory option. This is the middle icon near the right edge of the screen that has a character wearing a hat, glasses, and a scarf.

Choose the Axe and Scythe item in your inventory. This opens up the color wheel and toggle options.

Select the circular icon to the left of the color wheel box. This icon has a corset with a thread spool and scissors next to it. It grants you access to all available toggles on the chosen item.

Don’t ignore the toggles since they can be very helpful for creating the perfect look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re on the toggle page for this item, you can freely use all nine toggles to create the exact pose and look you want. There are four options for both the standard Axe and Scythe, plus one additional toggle for the blade that allows you to turn this item into a simple staff instead.

Toggle Effect Default You hold the Axe in your hand. Bounce You hold the Axe with one hand and bounce it on the other. Low You hold the Axe with two hands below your waist. On shoulder You hold the Axe with two hands behind your head. Scythe – Default You hold the Scythe in your hand. Scythe – Bounce You hold the Scythe with one hand and bounce it on the other. Scythe – Low You hold the Scythe with two hands below your waist. Scythe – On shoulder You hold the Scythe with two hands behind your head. Axe You toggle the blade on and off. You can cycle through all of the other toggles with this variant to get some additional unique options.

All of the different toggles for this item work well across a wide variety of Dress to Impress themes. You might need it to create a specific Video Game Character or to design a Divine Being. This item also stays in your code invetory forever.

The Axe and the Scythe aren’t the only secrets in Dress to Impress. Some other items worth acquiring are the Mermaid Tail, CaseOh’s kitty, Lashes, and KreekCraft’s hat. You also might consider visiting the hidden basement.

