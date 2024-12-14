How to get and use the Astral Rod in Fisch

The Astral Rod in Fisch is one of the new fishing tools in the game. It comes with a passive that lets you have a unique mutation on your fish, giving you more money from the Merchant upon selling them.

Roblox’s Fisch recently got its Fischmas update, and it has two brand-new fishing rods, one of which players can get for free or spend very little money to get them and catch their favorite limited-time fish. Apart from the fish, you also have a brand-new Winter Village bestiary and a new craftable fishing rod in the Ancient Archives.

Here is everything about the Astral Rod and its usefulness in Fisch.

How to get the Astral Rod in Fisch

The lunar mutation is giving you the big bucks! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Astral Rod is a limited-time free fishing rod in Fisch, and you’ll need to use a time-sensitive code given by the developer on Dec. 14. The code is ThankYouFollowers2, and it has a 24-hour validity. After that, you won’t be able to claim this free fishing rod in Fisch.

To use the code in Fisch, click on the Menu button at the top of your screen to open your settings menu and scroll down until you find a box. Enter the code, and make sure to enter it without any changes, as it is case-sensitive. Once you do this successfully, the Astral Rod will automatically get added to your Equipment Bag, where you can equip it and use it anytime you want.

The free code is a way of thanking the community for following the two developers of Fisch, who are kylecat11 and LiamGame09, and helping them reach the goal of 10k followers on Roblox. Moreover, the developer is going to add another code soon for obtaining the Event Horizon Rod, when they also get to their magical number of followers.

Is the Astral Rod Rod in Fisch worth it?

It’s definitely a glittery, out-of-the-world addition to your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Astral Rod in Fisch looks amazing with its particle effects, but it’s one of the decent fishing rods that you can use in Fisch. However, its passive ability lets the fishing rod have a five percent chance of giving any fish that you catch the Lunar Mutation, which makes the fish sell for 2.5 times the price of their original value. You can also use the rod during the Moonlit Mirage, which further enhances your odds of getting a lunar fish and selling it for big money.

Here are the complete stats for the Astral Rod in Roblox Fisch:

Lure Speed: 10 percent

10 percent Luck: 30 percent

30 percent Control: 0.05

0.05 Resilience: 5 percent

5 percent Max Weight of Fish: 1000 kg

Even though the stats are pretty mediocre at best, the fishing rod’s passive ability gives it an edge to farm a few rare varieties of fish. The best part about this rod is that it doesn’t give you a significant penalty on any of the stats, making it flexible compared to other fishing rods. Moreover, you can use your Enchant Relics in Statue of Sovereignty and use them to put another enchantment on your Astra rod to make it better.

