The Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch is one of the many secret fish you can catch, but it is challenging to add it to your inventory and you need to fish in a particular location to get it.

Recommended Videos

Roblox’s Fisch has multiple secret fish for players who want to go beyond the usual bestiaries and get these extra-rare fish in their inventory. They are significantly harder to catch due to their high progress speed penalties but you can reel them by following a few in-game requirements and keep them as a trophy to brag it to your friends.

How to find and catch the Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch, explained

This is where you need to fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports Use the Squid Bait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Baby Pond Emperor in Fisch, take your boat from the Shipwright NPC and go to Snowcap island. After docking your boat, use the structures to go up the island and find the pond, which is near a light post. If you’ve clicked on the button to get the Red Energy Crystal to get the Heaven’s Rod or just interacted with the Wilson NPC, you should know about this spot.

Now, you can fill your bestiary by fishing in the area, but to get the Baby Pond Emperor fish, you need to get the conditions right. It needs to be a clear day in the Winter season. You can use the Squid bait to reel it in faster than any other bait. The fish comes with a massive 80 percent progress speed penalty, so you will need to use a fishing rod with high resistance stats or just use the new Blessed Song enchant to make it easier to catch the secret fish. The secret fish has a small chance to hook into your rod, so you can use the Aurora totem or any other way to increase your odds of adding it to your inventory.

The legendary variant of the normal Pond Emperor is also easy to catch, and it looks completely different.

Unlike other secret fish, the Pond Emperor doesn’t have any special sound effects or shiny variants that make it stand out, so it isn’t that worth to catch it. You can definitely raise its weight by appraising and making it more appealing, but that’s about it.

Next up, you can read our guides to learn about all rod skins and solve the Statue Chest Puzzle in Calm Zone in Fisch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy