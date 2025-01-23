How to get Tidebreaker in Fisch

The Tidebreaker can be a life changer if you intend to explore Fisch‘s underwater world. Although it’s counterintuitive to go underwater for a fishing game, there are hidden places that you can only access such as the Brine Pool by diving.

How to get the Tidebreaker in Fisch

You can dive in Fisch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tidebreaker is used to swim faster while diving in Fisch. When exploring the Desolate Deep, you’ll need to swim around a lot. With just your little Roblox arms and legs, that can take a while, but with the Tidebreaker or the Flippers, you can swim much faster and save a lot of time.

You’ll find the Tidebreaker in the Desolate Pocket, but before you can get there, you’ll have to prepare. You need to get at least Basic Diving Gear and a Lantern so you can survive and see underwater. The Basic Diving Gear costs 3,000C$, and you can buy it from the Shipwright in Moosewood. It’s in front of some crates and barrels to his right side, while the Lantern can be bought for 1,000C$ from the Light Keeper near the Lighthouse.

How to get to the Desolate Pocket

You might not need a Tidebreaker anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Desolate Pocket is an area in the Desolate Deep. It’s a cave located underwater, so that’s why you’ll need the Basic Diving Gear. Once you buy it, head to Sunstone Island and go between Sunstone Island and the Statue of Sovereignty until you reach an area around the x:-783, y:128,2, and z:-3081 coordinates. You’ll see a red buoy, and that’s where you’ll have to dive to reach Desolate Deep. You’ll also be able to buy some Advanced Diving Gear at this red buoy for 15,000C$.

Equip the Diving Gear by selecting it and then clicking anywhere on the screen. Make sure it’s equipped on your back; otherwise, you won’t survive long enough to get to the Desolate Deep. Jump into the water and go down in a straight line.

Unfortunately, many players—including myself—can’t access the Desolate Deep, while others don’t seem to have any problems. As I dived to the bottom of the underwater tunnel, the screen went extremely dark and I couldn’t find the entrance that should be there, even when I enabled the Higher Brightness and Higher Saturation options in the Menu. So this entrance might take a while of poking around to actually find, or you may need to restart your game if it isn’t working properly.

If you manage to enter the Desolate Deep, you just need to turn to the left when you see a whiteboard. You’ll pop out of the water and see a merchant. He will be selling Flippers for 9,000C$, a Glider for 900C$, and the Tidebreaker for 80,000C$.

It’s extremely expensive and we don’t recommend buying a Tidebreaker because of its high price and low delivery. You can upgrade the Flippers to Super Flippers for 30,000C$, and it will make you swim faster than the Tidebreaker. Even if you consider the Flippers’ price, you’ll save 41,000C$.

