Admin RNG codes (June 2024)

RNG games are popular across Roblox, and Admin RNG is one of the most unique since it grants you access to powerful admin codes. Luck plays a huge role in how this game goes for you, but you can use Admin RNG codes to unlock some helpful tools.

Unlocking the most powerful commands in this game is quite tough since it all comes down to how lucky you are, but using codes to gain free items means you can push the odds in your favor since you get to claim helpful items. Here are all the working codes in Roblox’s Admin RNG and how to claim them.

All Roblox Admin RNG codes (working)

Spin to earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

6KLIKES —Redeem for a Super Spin.

—Redeem for a Super Spin. 3kLikes!—Redeem for a Luck Potion.

How to redeem codes in Admin RNG

To redeem codes in Admin RNG, you need to navigate the settings so you can enter them. These codes don’t work within the main Roblox menu, so here’s how you can claim them.

Load Admin RNG. Select the Settings icon near the left middle region of the screen which is a small gear. Click the Code here box. Enter all working codes into the box.

Your rewards are always granted instantly. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Expired Admin RNG codes

The available working codes for Admin RNG regularly change as old codes expire and new ones are added. All expired codes are listed here so you can check whether the code you’re trying to use is among the currently active ones or has been removed.

There are currently no expired codes.

What to do when Admin RNG codes don’t work

If the Admin RNG codes you’re trying to use aren’t working, they are likely expired. Be sure to check whether the code you’re entering appears among the list of active codes.

Another possible reason the codes aren’t working could be a typing error. Compare the code you’re trying to use with the listed one to ensure it matches perfectly.

How to find new Admin RNG codes

There are so many admin codes to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever there are new Admin RNG codes available to claim, they’ll be added here, so you can always check back to ensure you have used all of the currently working codes.

If you want to hunt for new codes yourself, the best place to check is around the map in Admin RNG. New codes are listed near the spawn area in this game as well as a goal marker to let you know when a new code will be introduced. Each time the game hits a milestone, a new code is usually added.

Other places that can be good to check include official Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and Discord pages, although none of these exist for Admin RNG just yet. If any of these platforms create official game pages for Admin RNG, they’ll be added here.

Admin RNG is inspired by Sol’s RNG, which you can play to get Solar, so this is another game to consider playing if you enjoy this one. You can also redeem codes across a variety of other Roblox games, including RE XL, LoreKnights, and Anime Odyssey Simulator.

