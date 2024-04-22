Players with auras in Sol's RNG in Roblox.
Roblox: How to get Solar in Sol’s RNG

Just keep rolling.
In Sol’s RNG, your main goal is to keep obtaining more rolls so you can unlock exclusive items through the RNG system. There’s a lot of luck and randomness at play, which makes getting the item you’re after, such as Solar, rather tough.

Regardless of whether you’ve been playing this game for a while or you’re just jumping in, figuring out how to get this rare Aura is no easy task. The Solar Aura is a pretty important one to have, though, which means you might want to know how to unlock Solar in Roblox Sol’s RNG.

How to unlock Solar in Roblox Sol’s RNG

The player rolling on Sol's RNG in Roblox.
Time to find out how lucky you are. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Solar in Sol’s RNG, you primarily need to keep rolling and hope luck plays out in your favor. The Roblox game is entirely built around RNG, which means there’s a lot of randomness at play. There is, however, one main tactic you can use to increase your chances of obtaining Solar.

  • Make your rolls during the day. Since Solar is a sun-based Aura, this trick makes sense as you’re slightly more likely to receive it when the sun is out.

Ordinarily, there’s a one in 50,000 chance of obtaining this Aura. But when you roll for it during the daytime, those odds are massively improved to one in 5,000. The odds still aren’t great, but it’s certainly a huge improvement.

You can see what time of day it is in the bottom left corner right above your money. Checking the time of day is essential for making sure you’re only rolling when the sun is up since intense weather conditions happen quite often and can make it difficult to tell otherwise.

Outside of rolling when it’s daytime, you might also consider making a free private Sol’s RNG server so it’s easier to get potions and coins you can use to enhance your luck. How much this method actually helps varies depending on what you find and do, but it’s another useful trick you can try using to boost your odds if you’re struggling to get the Solar Aura.

Anything you can make or find to boost your luck helps. The longer you play and the more rolls you complete, the better your odds of getting Solar become since you gain more helpful assets to work with.

The create private server option for Sol's RNG marked in Roblox.
A private server means you get the whole map to yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

After you finally complete the tough task of unlocking Solar, you might be looking for a break from Sol’s RNG, which means you may want to try out a different Roblox game. There are so many other great games out there, so consider trying to get Hogyoku Fragments so you can become a Vizard in Type Soul or playing some classic Blade Ball.

