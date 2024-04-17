In Roblox Type Soul, there are many different evolutions you can seek out, and most of them require you to have a solid amount of Hogyoku Fragments. These are incredibly rare and have a very low drop rate, so you might be wondering how to get them quickly.

Regardless of how you plan to use them, having a healthy supply of Hogyoku Fragments is a must. Here’s how to get Hogyoku Fragments fast in Roblox Type Soul.

Best ways to get Hogyoku Fragments fast in Roblox Type Soul

Time to farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to get Hogyoku Fragments in Roblox Type Soul is by tackling Boss Raids, but there are a total of five different farming methods you can use to get them.

Completing the Boss Raid game mode.

Tackling one-vs-one matches.

Trading with others.

Claiming victory in Clan Wars.

Finishing Faction Raids.

Completing Boss Raids for Hogyoku Fragments in Roblox Type Soul

The best way to farm for Hogyoku Fragments in Roblox Type Soul is to repeatedly finish Boss Raids. These challenges can be a bit tough, but they are by far the most rewarding and reliable way of gathering this resource.

Boss Raids are a newer way of farming Hogyoku Fragments that were added in a major Type Soul update on April 13, and they are the best way to work on gathering this material.

You can tackle this challenge by seeking out the Kisuke NPC and telling him you’re ready for a challenge. This takes you to the Boss Raid Realm where you can face a formidable enemy alongside two other players to claim rare loot, Hogyoku Fragments included.

It’s a realm of treasures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing one-vs-one matches for Hogyoku Fragments in Roblox Type Soul

Fighting against other players in ranked matches is the second-best way to farm for Hogyoku Fragments fast. You need to be decent at PvP for this method, but if you think you’re up for fighting, this can be a great way to accumulate lots of fragments.

Prior to the introduction of Boss Raids, ranked one-vs-one matches were the overall best way to farm for Hogyoku Fragments. But since this mode is generally tougher to tackle, Boss Raids are the best method now, although you should still try to complete one-vs-one matches as you can for additional Hogyoku Fragments.

Trading for Hogyoku Fragments in Roblox Type Soul

You can try to find other players who have Hogyoku Fragments they don’t need and are willing to trade away. This method is pretty unpredictable since some players might be willing to give them away for a great deal while others might sell them for a pretty hefty cost, so this generally isn’t one of the best ways to farm for this resource unless you get lucky.

Winning Clan Wars for Hogyoku Fragments in Roblox Type Soul

Clan Wars are generally a pretty mediocre way of farming for Hogyoku Fragments, but if you want all of the methods you can use, then this one should be in your rotation too. You’ll have the easiest time farming this material when you combine multiple methods, so be sure to mix this one into your rotation too by winning Clan Wars whenever you can.

Completing Faction Raids for Hogyoku Fragments in Roblox Type Soul

Faction Raids are the least reliable method of gathering Hogyoku Fragments. It takes a very long time to work through them and the drop rate for the resource you’re after is super low, but this method is still one you might want to try if you’re looking to mix up the farming process.

Enhance your potential by using Hogyoku Fragments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need Hogyoku Fragments for many feats in Type Soul, including becoming a Vizard. If you’re regularly playing this game, you might also want to know how to reset your stats and what the best codes you can use are.

