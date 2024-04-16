How to reset stats in Type Soul

Type Soul, a Bleach-themed Roblox game for players over thirteen, offers a unique challenge for eager anime lovers. While you can learn skills and create various builds, resetting your stats is not straightforward because getting the Blue Pill—the tool necessary for resetting your stats—can be quite tricky.

How to reset your stats in Type Soul

Resetting your stats is easy when you have the Blue Pill. Image via Type Soul

You can reset your stats in Type Soul by using the Blue Pill. Resetting your stats essentially means you’re refunding all the points you’ve spent and can reassign them however you please.

However, it should be noted the additional points you’ve gained from using the Red Pill won’t be kept after reset. So, if you used a Red Pill to gain five points and reset using a Blue Pill, you’ll notice those five additional points won’t be available. Your special moves also won’t be available after using the Blue Pill.

So, now you know how to reset your Type Soul stats, the next necessary step is to get your hands on a Blue Pill so you can actually use one.

How to get Blue Pills in Type Soul

Click here to redeem codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Type Soul, the two ways to get Blue Pills include the Raid Shop (it costs 150,000 cash) and codes. Thankfully, there are a few codes that offer Blue Pills. They are as follows:

55klikes

35klikes

10klikes

If these have expired, be sure to check out our regularly updated Type Soul free codes list for more active codes. However, if you’ve used these codes before, you won’t be able to use them again to redeem more Blue Pills.

How to use your Blue Pill in Type Soul

To use the Blue Pill to reset your stats, follow these easy steps:

Open your inventory (this is the “N” key). Select the next option twice; it can be found at the bottom right of the inventory screen. Under items, you should see your Blue Pill. Select it and equip it. Exit your inventory. At the bottom of your screen, you’ll see the equipped Blue Pill. Click on it to use it.

When you open your Skills page, you’ll notice your selected Type Soul character has been re-specced. You can now adjust your skills and build how you’d like.

