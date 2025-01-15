How to get the Midas Rod in Fisch

The Midas Rod offers unique perks that make it an exciting addition to your fishing gear—if you know how to get your hands on it. This Fisch guide will walk you through everything you need to know, from finding the elusive Travelling Merchant to choosing the best enchantment.

Where to buy the Midas Rod in Fisch

The brother with the rods! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase the Midas Rod from the Travelling Merchant for 55,000C$. While that price tag might seem steep to newer players, it’s a worthwhile investment for mid-level and advanced players looking to maximize their fishing profits.

The Travelling Merchant is an NPC who sporadically docks at different islands. When he spawns, you’ll receive a server-wide message announcing his arrival. If you miss the notification, you’ll usually find him at one of the following locations:

Moosewood

Sunstone Island

Roslit Bay

Terrapin Island

The Merchant’s inventory changes with each visit. While he usually carries rods like the Midas Rod and Mythical Rod, there’s no guarantee he’ll have them every time. This is because there are actually two Travelling Merchant brothers—one focuses on rods, while the other specializes in crates and geodes. If you find the wrong brother, you can either sail to another island or reload the game by switching servers to try again.

Midas Rod stats

GOLD! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Midas Rod is a game-changer when it comes to snagging high-value catches. It has a 60 percent chance to apply the Midas Mutation to any fish you catch, which makes them appear gold and significantly increases their value. The rod also has a fast lure speed, saving you time when reeling in smaller fish.

However, it comes with a trade-off. The Midas Rod has -20 percent resilience, meaning it’s not ideal for deep-sea fishing or tackling heavyweights like sharks or the Megalodon. For these tougher catches, you’ll need a more durable rod.

Stat Value Lure Speed 60 percent Luck 10 percent Control 0 Resilience -20 percent Max Weight 4,000 kg Cost 55,000C$

Best enchantments for the Midas Rod

Not enchanted… Yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Adding enchantments to the Midas Rod can help mitigate its weaknesses and enhance its strengths. Here are some great options:

Enchantment Effect Controlled Increases control bar size by 0.05. Hasty Boosts Lure Speed by 55 percent. Blessed +2 percent chance to catch Shiny and Sparkling fish. Immortal Increases Luck by 75 percent. Mystical Improves Resilience by 45 percent. Anomalous 10 percent chance to catch a duplicate fish with the Anomalous Mutation (x2.5 value).

For players focused on speed, pairing Hasty and Controlled can make your catches quicker and easier. If you’re after higher profits, Anomalous and Blessed are excellent choices.

The Midas Rod isn’t the strongest rod in Fisch, but its ability to boost fish value and speed up the catching process makes it an essential rod for any serious angler. Keep an eye out for the Travelling Merchant’s server-wide announcements, and don’t hesitate to explore different islands or switch servers to track him down.

Once you’ve got the Midas Rod, experiment with enchantments to suit your playstyle, and watch as your fishing profits soar!

