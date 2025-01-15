Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Playing holding a Midas Rod as the sun rises in Roblox Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to get the Midas Rod in Fisch

Start catching golden fish with this rod!
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Jan 15, 2025 06:24 am

The Midas Rod offers unique perks that make it an exciting addition to your fishing gear—if you know how to get your hands on it. This Fisch guide will walk you through everything you need to know, from finding the elusive Travelling Merchant to choosing the best enchantment.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Where to buy the Midas Rod in Fisch

The Midas Rod being sold in Roblox Fisch.
The brother with the rods! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase the Midas Rod from the Travelling Merchant for 55,000C$. While that price tag might seem steep to newer players, it’s a worthwhile investment for mid-level and advanced players looking to maximize their fishing profits.

The Travelling Merchant is an NPC who sporadically docks at different islands. When he spawns, you’ll receive a server-wide message announcing his arrival. If you miss the notification, you’ll usually find him at one of the following locations:

  • Moosewood
  • Sunstone Island
  • Roslit Bay
  • Terrapin Island

The Merchant’s inventory changes with each visit. While he usually carries rods like the Midas Rod and Mythical Rod, there’s no guarantee he’ll have them every time. This is because there are actually two Travelling Merchant brothers—one focuses on rods, while the other specializes in crates and geodes. If you find the wrong brother, you can either sail to another island or reload the game by switching servers to try again.

Midas Rod stats

Player holding a Midas Longtail Bass in Roblox Fisch.
GOLD! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Midas Rod is a game-changer when it comes to snagging high-value catches. It has a 60 percent chance to apply the Midas Mutation to any fish you catch, which makes them appear gold and significantly increases their value. The rod also has a fast lure speed, saving you time when reeling in smaller fish.

However, it comes with a trade-off. The Midas Rod has -20 percent resilience, meaning it’s not ideal for deep-sea fishing or tackling heavyweights like sharks or the Megalodon. For these tougher catches, you’ll need a more durable rod.

StatValue
Lure Speed60 percent
Luck10 percent
Control0
Resilience-20 percent
Max Weight4,000 kg
Cost55,000C$

Best enchantments for the Midas Rod

An unenchanted Midas Rod in Roblox Fisch.
Not enchanted… Yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Adding enchantments to the Midas Rod can help mitigate its weaknesses and enhance its strengths. Here are some great options:

EnchantmentEffect
ControlledIncreases control bar size by 0.05.
HastyBoosts Lure Speed by 55 percent.
Blessed+2 percent chance to catch Shiny and Sparkling fish.
ImmortalIncreases Luck by 75 percent.
MysticalImproves Resilience by 45 percent.
Anomalous10 percent chance to catch a duplicate fish with the Anomalous Mutation (x2.5 value).

For players focused on speed, pairing Hasty and Controlled can make your catches quicker and easier. If you’re after higher profits, Anomalous and Blessed are excellent choices.

The Midas Rod isn’t the strongest rod in Fisch, but its ability to boost fish value and speed up the catching process makes it an essential rod for any serious angler. Keep an eye out for the Travelling Merchant’s server-wide announcements, and don’t hesitate to explore different islands or switch servers to track him down.

Once you’ve got the Midas Rod, experiment with enchantments to suit your playstyle, and watch as your fishing profits soar!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton has been a freelancer for over 7 years, and has experience working as a writer in just about every industry. They are an advocate for accessibility and diversity in gaming, and a huge supporter of indie game teams. Whether they're running around in Disney Dreamlight Valley, scoping out the unnerving waters of Dredge, or building a new park in Rollercoaster Tycoon, it's safe to say that they have varied preferences in games. You're sure to see a lot of different genres from this writer, but they strive to give the best information possible in all of their guides while being distracted by their two cats.
twitter