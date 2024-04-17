Roblox Type Soul: How to get Vizard

Inspired by the anime Bleach, Type Soul is an action-packed Roblox game that offers a lot of unique possibilities. An important part of this game is choosing your race, and you might be seeking to change into a Vizard.

Vizard is a very powerful race with a lot of potential, so becoming part of this group is no easy feat. If you’re determined to try this race out for yourself, then here’s how to get Vizard in Roblox’s Type Soul.

How to unlock Vizard in Roblox Type Soul

Are you up for the challenge? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Vizard in Type Soul, there are four steps you need to complete.

Become a Soul Reaper.

Collect 10 Hogkoyu Fragments.

Locate and eliminate a special NPC in Hueco Mundo.

Complete the final trial.

How to become a Soul Reaper in Roblox Type Soul

Becoming a Soul Reaper is the easiest part of this process and can be done by dying as a human. You can die at the hands of other players, NPCs, or any other method you think of. How you die doesn’t matter. Instead, all that’s important for this part of the Vizard journey is that you perish as a human so you can become a Soul Reaper.

Once you’ve died, seek out the Kisuke NPC to officially become a Soul Reaper. The Kisuke NPC is a man with a green and white striped hat and black and green ropes located up on a platform between two benches in Karakura Town.

As soon as you talk to him, he asks if you want to become a Soul Reaper. After selecting yes, you levitate in the air for a minute and can then move on to the next step.

This is the beginning of your Vizard journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find 10 Hogkoyu Fragments in Roblox Type Soul

With the easy part out of the way, you now have to tackle the most challenging task in the process, which is collecting 10 Hogkoyu Fragments. These have a very low drop rate, which means you have to farm for them and hope luck is on your side.

There are five different ways you can get Hogkoyu Fragments.

Playing the Boss Raid game mode.

Participating in one-vs-one matches .

. Trading with other Type Soul Roblox players .

. Winning Clan Wars.

Completing Faction Raids.

Out of these methods, the Boss Raid is the most effective way to obtain Hogkoyu Fragments because the drop rate for this loot is highest in these trials. The next best method is tackling one-vs-one matches.

Clan Wars are your next best bet and Faction Raids are the lowest chance but still viable for helping you farm. Trading with others is entirely dependent on the terms of the trade set by the player, so this method can either be really good or really bad.

How to kill the NPC in Hueco Mundo in Roblox Type Soul

This part of the Vizard journey is also a bit tricky since you have to head to Hueco Mundo and seek out an NPC boss. This formidable foe can spawn anywhere with a randomized name, so you just have to wander around and hope you run into them.

Once you find them, your next move is to defeat them in battle. Doing so means you get a special mask that you need to become a Vizard.

How to complete the final Vizard trial in Roblox Type Soul

The last task you need to complete is also random and is your final Vizard trial. All you have to do for this part is navigate through whatever mission you’re given.

I was tasked with winning 10 Raids, but other possible missions you can get here include defeating 200 Shinigami and killing your Vizard Shikai. Regardless of which one you get, it’s a pretty straightforward task, which means you can become a Vizard as soon as you finish it.

Your journey is complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve successfully become a Vizard in Roblox Type Soul, you may want to know other important information like how to reset your stats and the best codes for the game.

