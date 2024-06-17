Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
LoreKnights character is fighting monsters
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

LoreKnights codes June 2024

These were really hard to find.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 04:48 am

If you’re tired of all clickers and anime-styled tower defenses in Roblox, LoreKnights just might be what you need. This Diablo-styled ARPG is a breath of fresh air compared to other recent Roblox titles.

Recommended Videos

In LoreKnights, you have a fixed top-down camera, several weapons to choose from, and tons of enemies to destroy. Of course, just like most Roblox games, you can spend some Robux to make your experience faster, but you can also enter codes for some cool boosters. 

Here are the codes for LoreKnights.

All LoreKnights codes

LoreKnights character is fighting a golem
This game is so much fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the working codes in Roblox LoreKnights:

CodeReward
RELEASE10 percent boost
MageKing4Scourgelord20252,000 gold

The developer really wants players to look for codes, so we’ll keep you updated if more appear.

How to redeem codes in LoreKnights

The option for entering codes in LoreKnights is hidden so well that we actually thought the game didn’t even have them. Thankfully, after searching around the menus, we managed to find them. Here’s where to enter codes in LoreKnights:

  1. Login to the game.
  2. Select the little sword icon in the top right corner OR visit the Premium Store in the game hub (it’s just south of where you spawn).
  3. A Premium Shop window will pop.
  4. At the top of the window, look for the “Rewards” category (it’s the white Trophy with a green background, and it says “Rewards). If you don’t see the category, use the arrows on the side to find it.
  5. In the Rewards category, the bottom option says, “Enter code here”.
  6. Enter your code and select “Redeem!”
  7. Enjoy your boosts.

Bonus for Premium members

Roblox Premium reward in Lore Knights
If you’re a Roblox Premium member, claim some gems here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re a Roblox Premium member, in the Premium Store menu, there is a “Premium” category (it’s a gray icon with the word “Premium” written). In this category, click on the Redeem option to claim 200 gems. You can claim this reward every 13 days.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.