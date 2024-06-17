LoreKnights codes June 2024

If you’re tired of all clickers and anime-styled tower defenses in Roblox, LoreKnights just might be what you need. This Diablo-styled ARPG is a breath of fresh air compared to other recent Roblox titles.

In LoreKnights, you have a fixed top-down camera, several weapons to choose from, and tons of enemies to destroy. Of course, just like most Roblox games, you can spend some Robux to make your experience faster, but you can also enter codes for some cool boosters.

Here are the codes for LoreKnights.

All LoreKnights codes

This game is so much fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the working codes in Roblox LoreKnights:

Code Reward RELEASE 10 percent boost MageKing4Scourgelord2025 2,000 gold

The developer really wants players to look for codes, so we’ll keep you updated if more appear.

How to redeem codes in LoreKnights

Either the sword icon or talk to the Premium store vendor. Screenshot by Dot Esports Talk to this guy to open the Premium shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports Use the arrows if you can’t see this option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The option for entering codes in LoreKnights is hidden so well that we actually thought the game didn’t even have them. Thankfully, after searching around the menus, we managed to find them. Here’s where to enter codes in LoreKnights:

Login to the game. Select the little sword icon in the top right corner OR visit the Premium Store in the game hub (it’s just south of where you spawn). A Premium Shop window will pop. At the top of the window, look for the “Rewards” category (it’s the white Trophy with a green background, and it says “Rewards). If you don’t see the category, use the arrows on the side to find it. In the Rewards category, the bottom option says, “Enter code here”. Enter your code and select “Redeem!” Enjoy your boosts.

Bonus for Premium members

If you’re a Roblox Premium member, claim some gems here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re a Roblox Premium member, in the Premium Store menu, there is a “Premium” category (it’s a gray icon with the word “Premium” written). In this category, click on the Redeem option to claim 200 gems. You can claim this reward every 13 days.

