Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
The Black Merchant Jester and a player in Roblox's Sol's RNG.
Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

Where to find Black Merchant Jester in Sol’s RNG

This character is quite tricky to find.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 09:30 am

The Black Merchant Jester is one of the special NPCs you can meet around the map in Roblox’s Sol’s RNG. This character offers some valuable goods, but to buy them, you need to know where to find the Black Merchant Jester.

Recommended Videos

Tracking down this character can be tricky since there are always many players running around the map. If you’re hoping to purchase some valuable items, here’s where to find the Black Merchant Jester in Roblox’s Sol’s RNG.

Black Merchant Jester location in Sol’s RNG

The Black Merchant Jester in Roblox's Sol's RNG.
Trade for some special goods with this rare NPC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Black Merchant Jester doesn’t have a fixed location in Sol’s RNG as this NPC instead occasionally spawns randomly around the map. This character can appear anywhere at any time, which means you just have to constantly wander around while on the lookout for them, although searching for the purple light can make finding them easier.

When I first found the Black Merchant Jester NPC, they were wandering around the floating island area to the east of the spawn point. The next time I saw them, they were more in the middle of the map right next to a tree. Regardless of where they spawn, this character always has a three-minute timer, which means they only hang around for three minutes before vanishing.

Each time the Black Merchant Jester spawns, a beam of purple light shines down on their location to help you track them down and a decently loud horn-like sound plays to highlight their arrival. You only have three minutes to find them each time they appear, and they seem to spawn quite rarely based on my experience hunting for them, so you always want to get to them as quickly as possible to ensure you don’t miss your chance.

The Black Merchant Jester is different from the Traveling Merchant Mari, who is generally a lot easier to find, but you have to locate this NPC if you want to claim the Oblivion aura. It’s not one of the rarest Auras you can get, but it’s certainly still a special one since you can only get it from this character.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin