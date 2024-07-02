Where to find Black Merchant Jester in Sol’s RNG

The Black Merchant Jester is one of the special NPCs you can meet around the map in Roblox’s Sol’s RNG. This character offers some valuable goods, but to buy them, you need to know where to find the Black Merchant Jester.

Tracking down this character can be tricky since there are always many players running around the map. If you’re hoping to purchase some valuable items, here’s where to find the Black Merchant Jester in Roblox’s Sol’s RNG.

Black Merchant Jester location in Sol’s RNG

Trade for some special goods with this rare NPC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Black Merchant Jester doesn’t have a fixed location in Sol’s RNG as this NPC instead occasionally spawns randomly around the map. This character can appear anywhere at any time, which means you just have to constantly wander around while on the lookout for them, although searching for the purple light can make finding them easier.

When I first found the Black Merchant Jester NPC, they were wandering around the floating island area to the east of the spawn point. The next time I saw them, they were more in the middle of the map right next to a tree. Regardless of where they spawn, this character always has a three-minute timer, which means they only hang around for three minutes before vanishing.

Each time the Black Merchant Jester spawns, a beam of purple light shines down on their location to help you track them down and a decently loud horn-like sound plays to highlight their arrival. You only have three minutes to find them each time they appear, and they seem to spawn quite rarely based on my experience hunting for them, so you always want to get to them as quickly as possible to ensure you don’t miss your chance.

The Black Merchant Jester is different from the Traveling Merchant Mari, who is generally a lot easier to find, but you have to locate this NPC if you want to claim the Oblivion aura. It’s not one of the rarest Auras you can get, but it’s certainly still a special one since you can only get it from this character.

