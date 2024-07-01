Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Players rolling their luck in Sol's RNG to get the rare Aura.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to get Oblivion aura in Sol’s RNG

It's impossible, but there is hope.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 02:13 pm

In Roblox’s Sol’s RNG recent Era 8 update, you can finally get your hands on the Oblivion Potion, which will give you the shot to summon the rare Oblivion aura to your inventory.

Recommended Videos

There are many auras in Sol’s RNG in Roblox that you can obtain by rolling. But you’re unable to get the rare Oblivion aura by traditional means, and it can only be obtained under one condition. You’ll need to consume the Oblivion Potion, which is also very challenging to get.

How to get Oblivion Potion in Sol’s RNG

Players rolling to get their next Aura in Roblox Sol's RNG.
Rolling to get the best Aura there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase the Oblivion Potion in Sol’s RNG by spending five Void coins from the Jester Merchant NPC. Along with Traveling Merchant Mari, Jester is one of the new NPCs added to the game. Like Mari, Jester is even more uncommon and spawns at random places on the map, making him a precious spawn selling great items to boost your Aura collection to the next level.

Void coins work a bit differently from money in the game, and you can earn them by completing a few selected achievements, which take a lot of time or by spending 500,000 in cash, which can leave a hole in your in-game economy.

Even after consuming the Oblivion Potion, though, you’re not guaranteed to have an Oblivion aura on your next roll. Instead, according to the game’s wiki page, you should have a 1/2,000 chance on your next roll to obtain it. As the Aura is exclusive to this portion, if you don’t get it in one roll, you need to wait and get another portion to obtain this rare Aura. Another exclusive Aura linked to this drink is Memory, which has 1/100 odds, and you should get it in a few tries.

Remember that you can’t use other potions, such as the luck potion, to enhance your odds of getting the Oblivion aura, as it is totally based on your RNG.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube