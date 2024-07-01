How to get Oblivion aura in Sol’s RNG

In Roblox’s Sol’s RNG recent Era 8 update, you can finally get your hands on the Oblivion Potion, which will give you the shot to summon the rare Oblivion aura to your inventory.

There are many auras in Sol’s RNG in Roblox that you can obtain by rolling. But you’re unable to get the rare Oblivion aura by traditional means, and it can only be obtained under one condition. You’ll need to consume the Oblivion Potion, which is also very challenging to get.

How to get Oblivion Potion in Sol’s RNG

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can purchase the Oblivion Potion in Sol’s RNG by spending five Void coins from the Jester Merchant NPC. Along with Traveling Merchant Mari, Jester is one of the new NPCs added to the game. Like Mari, Jester is even more uncommon and spawns at random places on the map, making him a precious spawn selling great items to boost your Aura collection to the next level.

Void coins work a bit differently from money in the game, and you can earn them by completing a few selected achievements, which take a lot of time or by spending 500,000 in cash, which can leave a hole in your in-game economy.

Even after consuming the Oblivion Potion, though, you’re not guaranteed to have an Oblivion aura on your next roll. Instead, according to the game’s wiki page, you should have a 1/2,000 chance on your next roll to obtain it. As the Aura is exclusive to this portion, if you don’t get it in one roll, you need to wait and get another portion to obtain this rare Aura. Another exclusive Aura linked to this drink is Memory, which has 1/100 odds, and you should get it in a few tries.

Remember that you can’t use other potions, such as the luck potion, to enhance your odds of getting the Oblivion aura, as it is totally based on your RNG.

