Where to find Traveling Merchant Mari in Sol’s RNG

The new update to Sol’s RNG in Roblox brought two merchants to the game: the Traveling Merchant Mari and the Black Merchant Jester. They randomly spawn on the map and will be available for a short time, so you have to be quick.

Traveling Merchant Mari location

Mari can spawn in four different locations on Sol’s RNG map: near the camp, beside a tree behind the leaderboard for most rolled, near the fenced area, and near the ruins. Mari only remains for three minutes, so you have to be fast.

A white light will shine when she appears and create a beam indicating her location but the beam will fade fast so it’s easy to miss her. The biome and weather don’t seem to interfere with her spawning.

We recommend staying near the house and zooming out the camera as much as you can so you can keep an eye on all the locations the Traveling Merchant Mari spawns. I found Mari near the ruins and nearly missed her.

There isn’t a set duration between her spawn times; it took around an hour for her to spawn in the server I was on. You can always ask other players in the chat if she already spawned and how long ago it was to estimate how long it will take for her to spawn again.

What the Traveling Merchant Mari sells

The items the Traveling Merchant Mari sells are different each time she spawns. They can vary between Mixed Potions, Lucky Potions, Speed Potions, and Fortune Potions. Each item has a limited amount in stock as well. Her prices are a bit high, so if you are looking to buy from her, save some coins. If you just started playing, you won’t be able to from her, the prices a likely to start at at least 1,000.

