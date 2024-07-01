Image Credit: Bethesda
What is the rarest Aura in Sol's RNG?

Try your luck.
Josh Challies
Published: Jul 1, 2024 09:19 am

The goal of Sol’s RNG is to earn the rarest Aura you can, but what is the hardest Aura to obtain? We’ve got the answer.

Auras in Sol’s RNG in Roblox vary from the extremely common, with a 1/2 chance of pulling one, all the way to Auras with a staggering low chance of ever earning them, but the thrill of the draw leads you to keep rolling.

If you’ve pulled an extremely rare Aura or have seen someone flaunting in your server and want to know whether you’ve just seen one of the rarest in Sol’s RNG, we’ve got you covered.

Sol’s RNG rarest Auras, listed

An image of the Sovereign aura in Sol's RNG.
Ultimate bragging rights. Image via fandom

According to Sol’s RNG fandom page, the rarest Aura is the Sovereign, with only a staggering 1/750,000,000 chance of snagging this Aura. However, there are plenty of other extremely rare Auras.

Sovereign is the rarest Aura currently available, though there are eight limited Auras, several vaulted Auras, and four Auras exclusive to developers of the game.

To sum up how rare these Auras truly are, the rarest Aura I’ve seen appear as a notification in the Sol’s RNG global chat is 1/250,000, while the rarest I’ve got myself is the Ruby Aura—a measly 1/350 pull.

If you want to see them all, we’ve highlighted the rarest in our table below.

AuraOdds
Sovereign1/750,000,000
Gargantua1/430,000,000
Abyssal Hunter1/400,000,000
Bloodlust1/300,000,000
Overture History1/300,000,000
Archangel1/250,000,000
Oppression1/220,000,000
Impeached1/200,000,000
Symphony1/175,000,000
Overture1/150,000,000
Starscourse: Radiant1/100,000,000
Chromatic: Genesis1/99,999,999
Lightning1/40,000 (Vaulted)
Divinus: LoveLimited (Valentine’s Day Event)
Flushed: Heart EyeLimited (Valentine’s Day Event)
Celestial: CupidLimited (Valentine’s Day Event)
Blossom Limited (Valentine’s Day Event)
DefinedLimited (April Fools 2024)
Kromat1kLimited (April Fools 2024)
I’m PeachLimited (April Fools 2024)
