What is the rarest Aura in Sol’s RNG?

The goal of Sol’s RNG is to earn the rarest Aura you can, but what is the hardest Aura to obtain? We’ve got the answer.
Auras in Sol’s RNG in Roblox vary from the extremely common, with a 1/2 chance of pulling one, all the way to Auras with a staggering low chance of ever earning them, but the thrill of the draw leads you to keep rolling.
If you’ve pulled an extremely rare Aura or have seen someone flaunting in your server and want to know whether you’ve just seen one of the rarest in Sol’s RNG, we’ve got you covered.
Sol’s RNG rarest Auras, listed
According to Sol’s RNG fandom page, the rarest Aura is the Sovereign, with only a staggering 1/750,000,000 chance of snagging this Aura. However, there are plenty of other extremely rare Auras.
Sovereign is the rarest Aura currently available, though there are eight limited Auras, several vaulted Auras, and four Auras exclusive to developers of the game.
To sum up how rare these Auras truly are, the rarest Aura I’ve seen appear as a notification in the Sol’s RNG global chat is 1/250,000, while the rarest I’ve got myself is the Ruby Aura—a measly 1/350 pull.
If you want to see them all, we’ve highlighted the rarest in our table below.
|Aura
|Odds
|Sovereign
|1/750,000,000
|Gargantua
|1/430,000,000
|Abyssal Hunter
|1/400,000,000
|Bloodlust
|1/300,000,000
|Overture History
|1/300,000,000
|Archangel
|1/250,000,000
|Oppression
|1/220,000,000
|Impeached
|1/200,000,000
|Symphony
|1/175,000,000
|
|Overture
|1/150,000,000
|Starscourse: Radiant
|1/100,000,000
|Chromatic: Genesis
|1/99,999,999
|Lightning
|1/40,000 (Vaulted)
|Divinus: Love
|Limited (Valentine’s Day Event)
|Flushed: Heart Eye
|Limited (Valentine’s Day Event)
|Celestial: Cupid
|Limited (Valentine’s Day Event)
|Blossom
|Limited (Valentine’s Day Event)
|Defined
|Limited (April Fools 2024)
|Kromat1k
|Limited (April Fools 2024)
|I’m Peach
|Limited (April Fools 2024)