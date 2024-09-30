Best Sweet as Pie outfit ideas and inspiration in Dress to Impress Roblox

Dress to Impress has a wide array of unique themes you can dress for, and while many of them are pretty straightforward, sometimes you run into rather strange ones. This is the case for the Sweet as Pie theme, which is a challenging one to dress for.

Some themes are pretty open to interpretation, but this one is pretty strict if you want to earn a place on the podium. There’s still plenty of room for creativity within the guidelines of this theme, so here are some of the best Sweet as Pie outfit ideas and inspiration to help you create a stunning look in Dress to Impress.

How to create a Sweet as Pie look in Dress to Impress

Oh so sweet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create a Sweet as Pie look in Dress to Impress, you need to design an outfit that is both sweet and inspired by pie, which generally means creating a full pie-based outfit. The best way to approach this challenge is to be inspired by what a pie actually looks like since the sweet part of this theme comes in naturally if your outfit is based on this dish.

What does Sweet as Pie mean in Dress To Impress?

Sweet as Pie refers to an outfit that is cute, sweet, and charming like the baked dish pie. The name of this theme is a popular phrase that’s usually used to describe someone or something as very pleasant, but you can’t really channel this into a look, so it’s best to take this phrase more literally and design your outfit directly based on an actual pie.

To create a Sweet as Pie look, you generally want to use plenty of plaid patterns and fruit patterns. The fishnet pattern can also be really good for this theme since it kind of looks like a pie lattice. Warm tones like tan and brown work well for this one to convey the toasty nature of a pie, but pops of color are also essential. Overall, your look should generally lean into a cottagecore style.

The Sweet as Pie theme isn’t one of the toughest themes to navigate, especially when compared to ones like Eldritch Horror, Surrealism, and Frutiger Aero Nostalgia, but it’s certainly still a tricky one. All the themes in Dress to Impress become much easier when you prepare for them though, so you’re sure to have an easier time with this one after learning more about it.

I could go for a slice of pie right about now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sweet as Pie Dress To Impress outfit inspiration

If you’re struggling to visualize what an outfit for this theme should look like, viewing Sweet as Pie outfit inspiration can be quite helpful. Here are some of the best designs for this theme.

1) Apple pie

You can never go wrong with an apple pie-inspired look for this theme. It’s one of the best ideas for this one, especially if you’re struggling to start creating your outfit. There’s also an apple accessory you can grab to really tie the whole look together.

Although apple is the easiest fruit to base your look on, you can choose any specific type of pie for this theme. Consider also trying other ones like pumpkin, banana, and blueberry if you’re up for a bit of a challenge.

Theme was sweet as pie and I was an apple pie I got first with this fit is it deserved? pic.twitter.com/9kbihmrAwS — ✿❀🩷🍉Riri🍉🩷❀✿ (@Riri__Mouse) September 1, 2024

2) Classic pie

This player designed a classic pie-inspired look and this design is a perfect example of how to approach this challenge. The plaid patterns, light brown hues, and pops of red are all reminiscent of the generic pie many people think of when they hear the word pie, so this is an excellent look to be inspired by.

3) Pattern fruit pie

Dress to Impress has lots of fruit patterns you can apply to most items, so one of the best ways to create a look for this theme is choosing one and creating a fruit pie design. All of the fruit patterns work for the Sweet as Pie theme, so pick one and start designing.

I used this method when I first encountered this theme and managed to get first place on the podium with it. I chose the strawberry pattern as my main inspiration and based my entire outfit around it. You can do the same with any of the available fruit patterns.

The fruit patterns work really well for this theme. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4) Hansel and Gretel

The story of Hansel and Gretel follows two children who almost end up cooked into pies by an evil witch, so a fun twist on this theme is to create either one or both characters. This is a great duo option if you’re playing with a friend or if you decide to team up with a random player.

If there are any other characters or stories related to pie you can think of, consider designing an outfit based on them for this theme. Make sure whoever you make is fairly recognizable and that you say who you are in the chat to ensure everyone knows who you are and gives you a fair rating.

Theme: Sweet as Pie

So I did Hansel cause she almost got turned into one🤭 pic.twitter.com/KTUh0Xsnk7 — Koi (@lolk0i) August 26, 2024

Best items for Sweet as Pie Dress To Impress theme

Every Sweet as Pie look is different which means you’re likely going to use an entirely unique set to design your look, but there are some items that work best for this theme. You don’t have to use all or any of these assets, but they’re commonly featured in looks that score well and are great items to base your look on or add as a finishing touch.

Item Name How to get Basket Visit the VIP room. Long flowy dress Visit the main room and buy it. Bow hat Visit the VIP room. Ruffle dress Visit the main room. Apple Visit the main room. Floor-length flare dress Redeem one of the DTI codes. Magic girl outfit Visit the main room and buy each piece. Knee length socks Visit the main room.

Before you encounter this theme in a timed setting, consider attempting it in Freeplay Mode so you can try out your ideas without any pressure. If you need some additional inspiration, consider searching Sweet as Pie and Sweet as Pie Dress to Impress on Pinterest since it’s always a great place to find more ideas.

Now that you’re ready to face this challenge, you can move on to preparing for other ones you may encounter. Some other themes worth learning about are Video Game Character, Swan Lake, Divine Being, and Mall Goth.

