How to catch all Ashfall fish in Fisch: The complete bestiary

The Roslit Volcano in Fisch has finally erupted in the game’s first-ever live event and players have a brand-new lava pool to fish and get new fish.

Roblox’s Fisch is gearing up for its major Mariana Trench update next week, but players are already thrilled about this week’s smaller patch, which brought back a familiar face. Dr. Finneus, who was looking for the bones, is now in search of all the fish affected by the lava in Ashfall. If you manage to get him some of them, he rewards you with a new boat. If you’re feeling stuck while getting all the fish, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ashfall fish in Fisch.

How to find the Ashfall Volcano area in Fisch

To find the Ashfall Volcano area in Fisch, talk to your nearest Shipwright NPC and spawn your boat to make your way to Roslit. The water around the island has been replaced by lava after the live event, and this is where the Ashfall bestiary fish can be caught.

You still cannot fish in the lava inside the Volcano, as you will need the Invincible Exalted enchant on your rod to do that. You can also use the Magma rod to fish on the lava. To fill your Ashfall bestiary, don’t need any enchantment or a particular rod to fish the lava near the island. Just like the lava inside the volcano, the yellow magma can kill you if you step on it for too long, so always make sure to use a boat to fish near this area.

You can talk to Dr. Finneus on his boat in Roslit Bay where he’ll ask you to collect some Ashfall fish and return to him for rewards. While fishing in the Ashfall Lava pool, you also have a chance to get the Doomsday mutation, which multiplies the value of the fish by four. This is a great mutation to get to your fish if you’re trying to earn in-game currency and purchase new fishing rods.

All Ashfall fish in Fisch – complete bestiary

Get all the limited-time Ashfall fish before they go away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is a complete table containing all the nine limited-time fish that you can catch in Ashfall in Fisch.

Fish Rarity Place Time of day Weather Season Bait Molten Minnow Limited Ashfall Lava Any Clear Any Flakes Pyro Pike Limited Ashfall Lava Any Rain Any Scrimp Amber Catfish Limited Ashfall Lava Any Clear Any Bagel Scooty Salmon Limited Ashfall Lava Any Windy Any Seaweed Lava Lamprey Limited Ashfall Lava Any Rain Any Insect Cinder Crap Limited Ashfall Lava Any Clear Any Minnow Blistered Eel Limited Ashfall Lava Any Windy Any Worm Burnt Betta Limited Ashfall Lava Any Windy Any Squid Ashcloud Archerfish Common Ashfall Lava Any Foggy Any Coal

The Burnt Betta and Ashcloud Archerfish are the only fish in the Ashfall with a negative progress speed and it’s fairly hard to catch them. The Burnt Betta gives you a 30 percent penalty, whereas the Ashcloud Archerfish gives you a 90 percent penalty, so make sure to use baits like Deep Coral and fishing rods like the Abyssal Specter Rod, one of the Atlantis rods that have high resistance stats.

Once you get a majority of fish, go back to Dr. Finneus and interact with him to get the Volcanic Research boat for free along with other free titles. Next up, you can read our guides on the ultimate Fisch season timer and weather and the complete Atlantis Bestiary.

