A mysterious scientist, Dr. Finneus, has come to the water in Fisch during the Archeological Hunt event, and he needs your help to find the 10 Fossil Bones on various islands.

To find Dr. Finneus in Roblox’s Fisch and start the bone hunting, you need to locate his boat. To do that, meet your Shipwright to spawn your ship and make your way toward the middle of the Snowcap and Terrapin islands. Just like islands, the location will show up once you’re closer to the area, and it should be relatively easy to track him. After you find the scientist, you can talk to him to start the quest and access your Archaeologist bestiary.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding these Fossil bones in Fisch.

All 10 Fossil Bone locations in Fisch, listed

First of many fish bones in Fisch. Complete the Archaeologist bestiary and earn the reward.

The Fossil bones are present on five main islands: Moosewood (starting island), Roslit Bay, Forsaken Shores, Mushgrove Swamp, and Snowcap Island. Unlike catching other fish, you don’t need to meet a set of conditions like weather, time of the day, and bait. After you reach the location, use your fishing rod with high luck stats, and eventually you should find the bones to fill up your Bestiary.

Here is the list of bones and where you can find them to complete your Archaeologist’s bestiary in Fisch:

Fish Bones Rarity Location Island Claw Gill Uncommon Moosewood (Pond or near the Shipwright) Fossil Fan Uncommon Moosewood (Pond or near the Shipwright) Barracuda’s Spine Uncommon Moosewood (Pond or near the Shipwright) Spine Blade Unusual Roslit Bay (Fish near the Corals) Shark Fang Unusual Roslit Bay (Fish near the Corals) Spine Bone Unusual Roslit Bay (Fish near the Corals) Ancient Serpent Spine Mythical Forsaken Shores (Pond) Ancient Serpent Skull Mythical Forsaken Shores (Pond) Nessie’s Spine Legendary Mushgrove Swamp (Anywhere, but especially at the Alligator swamp) Spined Fin Legendary Snowcap Island (Step on the floating ice structures on the water and fish)

If you can’t find a specific fish due to the rarity, try switching your fishing spot on the island and use the ponds on some islands, which also have a chance of giving your prehistoric fish bones. You will also be catching fish other than the bones, so make sure to stand near a Merchant on every island so that you can sell your inventory quickly and get back to fishing to complete your fish bones collection.

After you’ve collected all the fish bones, head over to Dr. Finneus and he should give you Hourglass Bobber as a reward for finishing the bestiary. He will also give you a location on an island where you need to solve a stone puzzle. Luckily for you, Dr. Finneus will also give you the solution code to solving this puzzle and you should get the opportunity to buy the Relic Rod to add it to your collection.

Keep in mind that it’s a limited-time event, so make sure to collect your reward before it’s too late. Next up, you can read our guides to unlock The Depths region and get your hands on the Noctural Rod in Fisch.

