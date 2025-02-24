How to get the Heat, Ice, and Deep Upgrade for the Submarine in Fisch

With the Submarines coming to Fisch with the recent Mariana Veil update, you must collect specific resources to upgrade your Submarine and unlock other regions.

Here is everything you need to know about upgrading your Submarine in Roblox’s Fisch.

How to get the Heat Upgrade for the Submarine in Fisch

It’s hot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need four resources from the Volcanic Vents for the Heat upgrade in Fisch. These are the Lava Crystal, Infernal Iguanafish, Inferno Hide, and Blisterback Blenny. You can use the Drill from Dr. Glimmerfin on the glowing orange crystals to get the lava crystal. Now, make your way to the fishing spot in the lava pool and fish until you reel the Infernal Iguanafish, Inferno Hide, and Blisterback Blenny. If you use the right baits and follow the conditions, they should be easy to get.

Return to the podium near the Innkeeper and place your items to get the Heat upgrade along with the Glimmerfin Suit level one, which protects you from the heat in the region.

How to get the Ice Upgrade for the Submarine in Fisch

Resistant to ice-cold winds! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next in line is the Ice Upgrade, which you can get in the next zone: Challenger’s Deep. Start with the usual step of finding the blue-colored shiny rocks on the ground to get the Ice Crystal by using the Drill. Once you’ve got that item after a few mining tries, go straight past the Innkeeper to find the fishing spot for the region.

You need to find two more resources here: the Cryoskin and the Polar Prowler. The Cryoskin, similar to the Inferno Hide, gives you a negative 20 percent speed, and you can easily fish it using any fishing rod. The Polar Prowler is a legendary fish that likes a clear winter night sky and preferably Truffle Worm. You need a mid-game rod to catch this fish and return to the region’s podium near the Innkeeper.

Place your Ice Crystal, Cryoskin, and Polar Prowler fish along with the Glimmerfin Suit level one that you received as a reward in the first quest to unlock the Ice upgrade for the Submarine. You also get the Glimmerfin Suit level two here, which protects you against the freezing temperature. But you can also use the Winter Cloak from the Nothern Expedition update, which also keeps you warm in the area.

How to get the Deep Upgrade for the Submarine in Fisch

The final evolution for your Submarine! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lastly, you will need the Deep upgrade for your Submarine. This is the hardest to complete as it requires high-tier fish, and you will need higher-level players to help you finish it. The resources that you need are Abyssal Bearded Seadevil, Voidglow Ghostfish, Anglers Lantern, and the Glimmerfin Suit level two. You already have the last one, so you need to fish in the water to get the Abyssal Bearded Seadevil and the Voidglow Ghostfish. The Abyssal Bearded Seadevil is easy to get, and you can use insect bait during the winter to get it in your inventory. The legendary Voidglow Ghostfish fish likes the Foggy Spring season and the Squid as its preferred bait, which might be a little more difficult to catch than others.

The Anglers Lantern is the hardest to get as it requires collaborating with other players or having three Kraken or Orca in your inventory. Once you have these in your inventory, swim in the water using diving gear. You need to feed these fish to all Anglerfish and make them sleep. After that, you can take the Lantern off them to get the last time to get the final Deep Submarine upgrade and make your way to the next area.

