How to get Inferno Hide in Fisch

The Inferno Hide is one of the items needed to complete the altar quest in the Volcanic Vents of Mariana’s Veil in Fisch. Without it, you will not get the Level 1 Glimmerfin Suit and cannot progress further into the event area.

Inferno Hide stats in Fisch

Category Stat Rarity Common Location Volcanic Vents fishing area (-3343.3, -2028, 4076) Bait None Weather None Season None Time of Day None Progress Speed -20% XP earned per catch 250XP

Best way to catch the Inferno Hide in Fisch

The fishing area in the Volcanic Vents. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because the Inferno Hide is a Common rarity fish in Fisch, you may find yourself struggling to catch it. This is because most players default to their most powerful fishing rods and bait, but a Common fish doesn’t need all that bluster to be caught.

If you’ve been fishing for a while and an Inferno Hide still hasn’t been hooked on your rod, it’s time to change it up. I was originally fishing with my Mythical Rod to catch all the fish in the Volcanic Vents Bestiary, but even after dying three times in the heat of the area, I still couldn’t catch the Inferno Hide.

What worked for me was unequipping the bait I had attached to my rod and switching to the Training Rod from the beginning of the game. Every player should have this rod; it’s the first upgrade available for a low price after you start out with the Flimsy Rod. It costs 2000C$ from the Moosewood Merchant NPC.

By switching to the Training Rod, I was able to get an Inferno Hide in a matter of minutes. It’s not impossible to catch an Inferno Hide with a mid- or late-game rod, but you might find it more difficult.

Best rods to catch Common fish

Fishing Rod Lure Speed Luck Control Resilience Max kg Training Rod 10% -70% 0.2 20% 7.6kg Plastic Rod 10% 15% 0 10% 100kg Carbon Rod 45% -15% 0.05 -12% 175kg

Best bait to catch the Inferno Hide

Alternatively, if you don’t want to switch your fishing rod out, you can use Garbage bait to catch the Inferno Hide almost instantly. Garbage forces -250% Universal Luck on you when you fish with it, making it perfect for catching low-rarity fish with a mid- or late-game fishing rod.

For players using the early game rod method, try equipping the Instant Catcher bait for -20% Universal Luck and quicker fishing.

What to do with the Inferno Hide in Fisch

Done! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have an Inferno Hide from the Volcanic Vents fishing area—found at coordinates (-3343.3, -2028, 4076) after taking the path to the south from the entrance—go back to the entrance and walk over to the altar with the quest above it. This is near the Innkeeper NPC and the portal that goes back to the surface.

You need to click on the Inferno Hide in your inventory so that your avatar is holding it and then interact with the altar (press and hold E on your keyboard). This gives it the Inferno Hide, and it will be ticked off the quest list. Do the same for the other three items and you’ll be rewarded with a Heat Upgrade for your Submarine and the Level 1 Glimmerfin Suit—which is needed to survive the temperatures of the Volcanic Vents and allows you to spend more time fishing without dying.

