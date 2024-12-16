How to get and use the Krampus’s Rod in Fisch

The Krampus’s Rod in Fisch is a new craftable fishing rod added after the recent Fischmas update, and it comes with a powerful passive ability.

Roblox’s Fisch lets you purchase the late-game rods and even craft some with some ingredients and money at the Ancient Archives location. The door to Ancient Archives is in Ancient Isles Island, where you will need to go inside the waterfall using a glider, use the rope to grapple down, and solve the puzzle with the four ancient fragments with other players to unlock the region. Once you’ve done that, you can craft 11 fishing rods in Fisch.

Here’s everything you need to know about crafting Krampus’s Rod in Fisch.

How to get Krampus’s Rod in Fisch

Use the anvil to craft the rod hunted by the Krumpus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Krampus’s Rod can be crafted in the Ancient Archives location, and just like the other 10 rods, it also requires a few unique materials and $C 30,000 to make. You need to be above 150 level to unlock the recipe for the Krampus’s Rod and start looking at the required ingredients.

Here are three materials that you’ll need to craft the Krampus’s Rod and how you can get your hands on them in Fisch:

Three Icicles: The Icicles are the new limited-time fish you can catch at the new Winter Village. You don’t need any specific weather conditions, but you need to fish at the Winter Village, and you can transport there using your snowglobe. To enhance your odds, use the Holly Berry bait from the Festive bait crates and you’ll have three Icicles in your backpack in no time.

The Icicles are the new limited-time fish you can catch at the new Winter Village. You don’t need any specific weather conditions, but you need to fish at the Winter Village, and you can transport there using your snowglobe. To enhance your odds, use the from the and you’ll have three Icicles in your backpack in no time. One Festive Driftwood: The Festive Driftwood is probably the item you will have to grind a bit before crafting the Krampus’s Rod. You need to use the Driftwood from your inventory or get one from fishing or placing crab cages near Moosewood. Once you have the Driftwood, you need to appraise it and make it have the festive mutation, which is an expensive process. We recommend using the new and affordable Candy Cane Rod to directly catch a Festive Driftwood using its passive at Moosewood.

The Festive Driftwood is probably the item you will have to grind a bit before crafting the Krampus’s Rod. You need to use the Driftwood from your inventory or get one from fishing or placing crab cages near Moosewood. Once you have the Driftwood, you need to appraise it and make it have the festive mutation, which is an expensive process. We recommend using the new and affordable Candy Cane Rod to directly catch a Festive Driftwood using its passive at Moosewood. One Magic Thread: Magic Thread is a fairly common item you might have in your inventory without even realizing it. I have six Magic Threads while catching other fish, so if you pay close attention to your inventory, you might already have one in your backpack. However, if you don’t have one, you can fish normally, and you’ll catch one eventually, along with other fish. If you want one urgently, you can exchange a decent fish with new players and trade with them to

After getting all the crafting ingredients, you make your way back to the anvil at Ancient Archives after gliding through the broken bridge and craft the fishing rod to use to catch more fish in Fisch.

Is the Krampus’s Rod in Fisch worth crafting?

The Rod of the Forgotten Fang is no longer the last rod to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Krampus’s Rod in Fisch is definitely worth crafting. It looks amazing in the dark with its red flames, making it easily one of the best fiery-looking fishing rods in Fisch, similar to the Phoenix Rod. It has a strong passive where after every successful 10 catches, the Krampus’s Rod gives you a buff such as enhanced lure speed, enhanced luck, and many more for a few minutes. The buffs stack up with other existing buffs to significantly improve the quality of fish that you catch in Fisch.

Here are the complete stats for the Krampus’s Rod in Roblox’s Fisch:

Lure Speed: 30 percent

30 percent Luck: 15 percent

15 percent Control: 0.15

0.15 Resilience: Eight percent

Eight percent Max Weight of Fish: Infinity

While the rods’ stats are pretty good, the passive makes it stand out from the competition, making it a great mod for mid-game. As the max weight of catching the fish is infinite, you can customize the rod by adding your enchantments to increase resilience or luck to make it a rod for special purposes.

